WBPSC Miscellaneous Preliminary Result 2025 Out at psc.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has officially released the WBPSC Miscellaneous Preliminary Result 2025, bringing a wave of relief and excitement among thousands of aspirants across the state. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website at psc.wb.gov.in.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for those who aspire to secure government jobs under various categories through the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Prelims 2025: Key Highlights

The WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted for numerous Group A, B, C, and D posts across multiple departments of the West Bengal government.

Parameter Details Exam Conducting Body West Bengal Public Service Commission Post Name Miscellaneous Services: Group A, B, C, D Prelims Exam Date 15th September 2024 Result Released Date 16th July 2025 Qualified for Mains 10,229 Candidates Official Website psc.wb.gov.in Salary Range ₹7,100 – ₹37,600 (Post dependent)

How to Check WBPSC Miscellaneous Preliminary Result 2025

Candidates who appeared for the WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Preliminary Examination 2025 can follow these steps to check and download their results:

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission at psc.wb.gov.in .

. Click on the “WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2025” link available on the homepage.

The result PDF containing the list of qualified candidates’ roll numbers will open.

Use the search function (Ctrl+F) to find your roll number.

Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

Category-wise Cut-Off Marks

WBPSC has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the preliminary exam. Candidates must have secured marks equal to or above their respective category cut-off to qualify for the mains.

Category Cut-off Marks (Out of 200) General 145.00 Backward Class – A 145.00 Backward Class – B 145.00 Scheduled Caste (SC) 141.50 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 117.00 Persons with Benchmark Disability-A 106.50 Persons with Benchmark Disability-B 87.50 Persons with Benchmark Disability-C 96.50 Persons with Benchmark Disability-D 28.50 Most Socially Preferential (MSP) 88.50 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 134.50

Candidates who have been selected in the preliminary round are now eligible to appear for the WBPSC Miscellaneous Mains Examination. The Mains exam consists of three papers with conventional-type questions.

The WBPSC is expected to announce the detailed schedule for the Mains Examination soon. Qualified candidates are advised to regularly visit the official WBPSC website for updates regarding the exam date, admit card release, and Mains exam syllabus.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Recruitment Process

The selection process consists of three stages:

Preliminary Examination (Qualifying)

Mains Examination

Personality Test (Interview)

The final merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the Mains Examination and Personality Test. Essential documents, including proof of age, academic qualification, category, and other eligibility criteria, will be verified during the Personality Test for successful candidates.