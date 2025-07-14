UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 Released: Check Official PDF

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially announced the exam dates for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. The UPSSSC PET is a crucial examination for candidates aspiring to secure various Group C positions in the Uttar Pradesh government.

The exam dates and shift timings have been released through an official notification PDF available on the UPSSSC website.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Dates and Shift Timings

The UPSSSC PET 2025 will be conducted over two days:

Date Shift Time 6th September 2025 Shift 1 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM 6th September 2025 Shift 2 03:00 PM – 05:00 PM 7th September 2025 Shift 1 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM 7th September 2025 Shift 2 03:00 PM – 05:00 PM

Candidates are advised to carefully note their shift and reporting time as mentioned in their admit cards.

How to Download the Official Exam Date PDF

Visit the official UPSSSC website: upsssc.gov.in. On the homepage, look for the latest notification section. Click on the link titled “UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Date Notice” or similar. Download the official PDF and review the details regarding exam dates, shifts, and important instructions.

UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025 Official Notice

Key Dates for UPSSSC PET 2025