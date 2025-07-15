UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Apply for 7466 Vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released a short notice regarding the UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025, announcing 7466 vacancies. This recruitment drive is a significant opportunity for candidates aiming to build a secure career in the teaching sector under the Uttar Pradesh government.

The announcement outlines essential details such as eligibility, selection process, and application procedures, enabling aspirants to begin their preparation early.

UP LT Grade Teacher 2025: Vacancy Overview

UPPSC aims to fill 7466 LT Grade Teacher positions across various subjects and UP government schools. The recruitment process will strictly adhere to the latest guidelines to ensure transparency and efficiency at every stage.

Interested candidates are advised to stay updated with the official notifications for subject-wise breakup and further instructions.

Vacancy Details

Job Post Qualification Age Limit (Years) Apply Link LT Grade Teacher Bachelor’s Degree + B.Ed 21–40 To be updated

Note: For category-wise and subject-wise vacancy distribution, please refer to the forthcoming detailed advertisement on the UPPSC official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates wishing to apply for the UP LT Grade Teacher posts must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

Education : Possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any recognized discipline along with a B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) degree.

: Possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any recognized discipline along with a B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) degree. Age Limit : Must be between 21 and 40 years. Relaxations in the upper age limit may be applicable as per state government regulations for reserved categories.

: Must be between 21 and 40 years. Relaxations in the upper age limit may be applicable as per state government regulations for reserved categories. Nationality: Must be an Indian citizen. Preference may be given to residents of Uttar Pradesh as per reservation norms.

Selection Process

The selection for UP LT Grade Teacher 2025 will consist of three stages:

Preliminary Examination: Objective-type questions to screen candidates. Mains Examination: Subject-specific paper to assess teaching aptitude and knowledge. Interview: Final stage to evaluate communication, suitability, and overall personality for teaching roles.

Candidates must qualify at each stage to be considered for the final appointment.

Salary & Benefits

Selected candidates will be offered a competitive salary as per the latest UP state teacher pay scales. Additional allowances, professional development opportunities, and the stability associated with government service make these positions highly attractive.

How to Apply UP LT Grade Teacher 2025

The detailed application process will be shared soon on the UPPSC official website. Aspirants are advised to:

Regularly check the official portal for updates.

Prepare all required documents, including educational certificates and certificates for reservation if applicable.

Ensure eligibility before the application window opens.

Step-by-Step Application (To Be Updated)

Visit the UPPSC official website.

Complete the registration process.

Fill out the online application form with accurate information.

Upload necessary documents and a recent photograph.

Submit the application fee online.

Verify and submit your application.

Keep a printout of the application for future reference.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)