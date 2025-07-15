UGC NET June 2025 Result Date, How To Check Scorecard At ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Final Answer Key To Be OUT Soon & More Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET June 2025 result very soon, following the conclusion of the written examination held from June 25 to June 29, 2025. Lakhs of candidates across India are eagerly awaiting the announcement, as the UGC NET result determines eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

The results, along with the final answer key, will be published online at the official portal, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Event Date/Status UGC NET June 2025 Exam Dates 25 – 29 June 2025 Provisional Answer Key Release 5 July 2025 Objection Window Close 8 July 2025 Final Answer Key Release Expected 3rd/4th week July Result Declaration Expected 3rd/4th week July Official Website ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The provisional answer key has already been released, and the objection window closed on July 8, 2025. The final answer key, which forms the basis for result calculation, is expected to be published in the third or fourth week of July, followed by the release of scorecards and cut-off marks.

How to Check UGC NET June 2025 Result and Download Scorecard

Candidates can access their UGC NET June 2025 results and download their scorecards by following these steps:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the “ UGC NET June 2025 Result” or “ Scorecard ” link on the homepage.

or “ ” link on the homepage. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

It is advisable to keep your application details handy to avoid any delays during the login process.

UGC NET June 2025: Final Answer Key Release

The final answer key for UGC NET June 2025 will be released soon after the evaluation of objections raised against the provisional key. The final answer key will be available in PDF format on the official website. This document is crucial as it contains the correct responses to all questions and is used to calculate the final scores.

What Happens After the Result?

After the release of the UGC NET June 2025 result and final answer key, qualifying candidates will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship and/or Assistant Professor positions as per their performance and cut-off marks.

The NTA will also release category-wise and subject-wise cut-off lists along with the results. Qualified candidates should download their e-certificates from the official website for future academic or recruitment processes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)