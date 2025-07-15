UGC NET June 2025 Result Date, How To Check Scorecard At ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Final Answer Key To Be OUT Soon & More Details

By Mkeshav
Published on: July 15, 2025
exam Result
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET June 2025 result very soon, following the conclusion of the written examination held from June 25 to June 29, 2025. Lakhs of candidates across India are eagerly awaiting the announcement, as the UGC NET result determines eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

The results, along with the final answer key, will be published online at the official portal, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2025: Key Dates and Timeline

EventDate/Status
UGC NET June 2025 Exam Dates25 – 29 June 2025
Provisional Answer Key Release5 July 2025
Objection Window Close8 July 2025
Final Answer Key ReleaseExpected 3rd/4th week July
Result DeclarationExpected 3rd/4th week July
Official Websiteugcnet.nta.ac.in

The provisional answer key has already been released, and the objection window closed on July 8, 2025. The final answer key, which forms the basis for result calculation, is expected to be published in the third or fourth week of July, followed by the release of scorecards and cut-off marks.

How to Check UGC NET June 2025 Result and Download Scorecard

Candidates can access their UGC NET June 2025 results and download their scorecards by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the “UGC NET June 2025 Result” or “Scorecard” link on the homepage.
  • Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password.
  • Submit the details to view your result.
  • Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

It is advisable to keep your application details handy to avoid any delays during the login process.

UGC NET June 2025: Final Answer Key Release

The final answer key for UGC NET June 2025 will be released soon after the evaluation of objections raised against the provisional key. The final answer key will be available in PDF format on the official website. This document is crucial as it contains the correct responses to all questions and is used to calculate the final scores.

What Happens After the Result?

After the release of the UGC NET June 2025 result and final answer key, qualifying candidates will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship and/or Assistant Professor positions as per their performance and cut-off marks.

The NTA will also release category-wise and subject-wise cut-off lists along with the results. Qualified candidates should download their e-certificates from the official website for future academic or recruitment processes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When will the UGC NET June 2025 result be declared?

The result is expected to be released in the third or fourth week of July 2025.

Where can I check my UGC NET June 2025 scorecard?

You can check and download your scorecard from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

