TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: First Phase Allotment Result Shortly at tgpolycet.nic.in

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, is set to release the TS POLYCET 2025 first phase seat allotment result very soon. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status online at the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

The allotment result will determine the college and course assigned to each candidate based on their rank, preferences, and available seats.

The first phase allotment result, initially scheduled for July 4, 2025, has been delayed and is now expected to be released on July 15, 2025. The official website currently displays a message stating, “First phase allotments will be displayed shortly,” confirming the imminent release of results.

How to Check TS POLYCET 2025 First Phase Allotment Result

Follow these steps to access your seat allotment result:

Visit the official TS POLYCET counselling website: tgpolycet.nic.in .

. Click on the link for “ TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result .”

.” Enter your login credentials: ROC form number, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

Submit the details to view your allotment status.

Download and print the provisional allotment order for future reference.

What to Do After Allotment

Counselling Fee Payment: Shortlisted candidates must pay the counselling/seat acceptance fee online.

Reporting: Candidates must report to the allotted institution with the required documents and the allotment order to confirm their admission.

Document Verification: Ensure all original documents and certificates are carried for verification at the reporting college.

