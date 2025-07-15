TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 645 Group 2 & 2A Posts

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially announced the TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025 notification for the recruitment of 645 vacancies across Group 2 and Group 2A services.

This highly recruitment drive invites enthusiastic candidates to apply for prestigious posts such as Senior Inspector, Forester, Probation Officer, Assistant Inspector, Assistant, Executive Officer, and several others.

Eligible aspirants looking to secure a government job in Tamil Nadu are encouraged to register and apply online at the official TNPSC portal.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Notification Overview

The TNPSC Group 2 2025 notification brings forth multiple opportunities for graduates and deserving government job aspirants. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification for detailed post-wise eligibility, application procedure, and selection process.

This recruitment aims to fill vital positions across various departments in Tamil Nadu’s administrative framework, making it one of the most expected competitive exams in the region.

TNPSC Group 2: Vacancy Details 2025

Job Post Qualification Age Limit Apply Link Senior Inspector Bachelor’s Degree 18–32 Apply Now (Official Site) Forester Graduation in Science 18–30 Apply Now (Official Site) Probation Officer Graduation in Relevant Subject 18–30 Apply Now (Official Site) Assistant Inspector Bachelor’s Degree 18–32 Apply Now (Official Site) Assistant Bachelor’s Degree 18–32 Apply Now (Official Site) Executive Officer Bachelor’s Degree 18–32 Apply Now (Official Site) Others As Per Notification As Per Post Apply Now (Official Site)

Note: Candidates are advised to check the official website for full details on qualification and age criteria for each post.

Notification Release Date: July 15, 2025

Online Application Start Date: July 15, 2025

Last Date to Apply: To be notified

Admit Card Release: To be announced

Preliminary Exam Date: To be notified

Eligibility Criteria for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025

Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. The age limit for most posts ranges from 18 to 32 years, but specific age limits may differ depending on the post and category. Age relaxation rules are applicable for candidates from reserved categories as per Tamil Nadu government norms.

TNPSC Group 2 Application Process 2025

The registration process for TNPSC Group 2 2025 is fully online. Interested candidates should visit the official TNPSC website and complete the registration and application steps as per the instructions provided in the notification.

Applicants are required to upload necessary documents, provide correct personal and educational details, and pay the requisite application fee to complete the process successfully.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam Pattern & Selection Process

The TNPSC Group 2 recruitment process typically comprises a Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Interview/Documentation Process, wherever applicable. The exam pattern covers General Studies, Aptitude, and General Tamil/English. Candidates must qualify through each stage to secure a final appointment.

Salary and Benefits

TNPSC Group 2 and Group 2A posts offer attractive remuneration as per the state government pay scales. Selected candidates are entitled to job security, various allowances, medical facilities, and promotions as per government norms, making these posts highly sought-after among public-sector aspirants.

How to Apply for TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025