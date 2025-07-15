tgpolycet.nic.in Counselling 2025 First Phase Seat Allotment Result Out at tgpolycet.nic.in

By Mkeshav
Published on: July 15, 2025
Google News
Follow Us

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, has officially released the first phase seat allotment result for TS POLYCET Counselling 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status and download their provisional allotment order from the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

This announcement marks a significant step for aspirants seeking admission to diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering, and technology streams across Telangana polytechnic colleges.

How to Check TS POLYCET 2025 First Phase Seat Allotment Result

To access your seat allotment result, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official TS POLYCET counselling website: tgpolycet.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Candidate Login” or “Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025” link.
  • Enter your ROC form number, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.
  • Submit the details to view your seat allotment result.
  • Download and print the provisional allotment order for future reference.

What to Do After Allotment

  • Counselling Fee Payment: Shortlisted candidates must pay the counselling/seat acceptance fee online.
  • Self-Reporting: Candidates are required to self-report through the website between July 15 and 18, 2025.
  • College Reporting: After fee payment and self-reporting, candidates must report to the allotted institution with the necessary documents to confirm their admission.
  • Document Verification: Carry all original certificates and the allotment order for verification at the reporting college.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where can I check the TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result?

The result is available on the official website: tgpolycet.nic.in.

What credentials are required to check the result?

You will need your ROC form number, TS POLYCET hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

Join WhatsApp
Join Now
Join Telegram
Join Now

Related Post

Sarkari Result

Stay informed about the latest government job updates with our Sarkari Job Update website. We provide timely and accurate information on upcoming government job vacancies, application deadlines, exam schedules, and more.

Sarkari Job

Railway job Bank Jobs Police Jobs SSC Jobs

Quick Links

About Us Contact Us Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Follow Us

Follow Us On Social Media
Get Latest Update On Social Media
Join Now
© 2025 Allresultportal.com | All rights reserved.