tgpolycet.nic.in Counselling 2025 First Phase Seat Allotment Result Out at tgpolycet.nic.in

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, has officially released the first phase seat allotment result for TS POLYCET Counselling 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status and download their provisional allotment order from the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

This announcement marks a significant step for aspirants seeking admission to diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering, and technology streams across Telangana polytechnic colleges.

How to Check TS POLYCET 2025 First Phase Seat Allotment Result

To access your seat allotment result, follow these steps:

Visit the official TS POLYCET counselling website: tgpolycet.nic.in.

Click on the “ Candidate Login ” or “ Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 ” link.

” or “ ” link. Enter your ROC form number, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

Submit the details to view your seat allotment result.

Download and print the provisional allotment order for future reference.

What to Do After Allotment

Counselling Fee Payment: Shortlisted candidates must pay the counselling/seat acceptance fee online.

Shortlisted candidates must pay the counselling/seat acceptance fee online. Self-Reporting: Candidates are required to self-report through the website between July 15 and 18, 2025.

Candidates are required to self-report through the website between July 15 and 18, 2025. College Reporting: After fee payment and self-reporting, candidates must report to the allotted institution with the necessary documents to confirm their admission.

After fee payment and self-reporting, candidates must report to the allotted institution with the necessary documents to confirm their admission. Document Verification: Carry all original certificates and the allotment order for verification at the reporting college.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)