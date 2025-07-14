School Assembly News Headlines – July 15, 2025

National News

The Supreme Court of India has cancelled the appointments of 1,158 college professors and librarians in Punjab due to recruitment irregularities.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the ₹472-crore Sigandur Bridge in Karnataka, India’s second-longest cable-stayed span, improving connectivity across the Sharavathi backwaters.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on August 3 regarding pleas for transparency in the NEET-PG evaluation process and answer key release.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah climbed a wall to visit Srinagar’s Martyrs’ Graveyard, reportedly after being placed under house arrest.

The government stated it has limited options to intervene in the execution case of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed new Governors for Haryana, Goa, and Ladakh, with Kavinder Gupta replacing BD Mishra as Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor.

International News

France celebrated Bastille Day with a grand military parade, drone show, and fireworks, featuring 7,000 participants on the Champs-Élysées.

US President Donald Trump will visit the UK for a second state visit in September, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Trump pledged to provide Patriot missiles to Ukraine and expressed confidence in resolving Gaza ceasefire talks within a week.

Reports suggest Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was injured in an alleged Israeli airstrike on a bunker, though this remains unverified.

The Dutch medical flight SUZ1 crashed after takeoff from London Southend Airport, leading to a temporary airport closure.

Sports News

Mohammed Siraj was fined 15% of his match fee and received a demerit point for an aggressive celebration after dismissing Ben Duckett during the third Test at Lord’s.

MI New York clinched the Major League Cricket title with a thrilling five-wicket victory, as Rushil Ugarkar defended the final over.

England’s women’s football team stormed into the Euro quarterfinals after a 6-1 win over Wales.

Jannik Sinner won his first Wimbledon men’s singles title in 2025, later gifting souvenirs to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Business & Economy

India’s retail inflation dipped to 2.1% in June 2025, the lowest in six years, driven by falling food prices.

India achieved a milestone by reaching 50% non-fossil fuel power capacity, fulfilling a major climate goal five years ahead of the 2030 target.

Samsung faces labour unrest at its Tamil Nadu plant after the dismissal of 25 union members.

The EU may redirect $7 billion worth of exports to the US due to new tariffs, potentially benefiting Indian trade.

BITS Pilani announced a ₹1,000-crore AI campus in Amaravati, focusing on artificial intelligence research and education.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall alerts for Himachal Pradesh and other northern states from July 15 to 18.

Monsoon activity continues across central and western India, with localized flooding reported in some regions.

Thought of the Day

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.”