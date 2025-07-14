SBI PO 2025 Last Date to Apply Online @sbi.co.in Updates: Check Direct Link & Eligibility

The State Bank of India has opened applications for the SBI PO 2025 recruitment, aiming to fill 541 vacancies for Probationary Officers across its branches nationwide.

As of today, July 14, 2025, the online application process is in its final hours, with the deadline set for midnight. Aspiring candidates who have not yet submitted their forms are urged to act quickly to avoid missing this opportunity.

The recruitment drive, which began on June 24, 2025, has generated significant interest among banking aspirants seeking a prestigious career in one of India’s leading financial institutions.

This update provides all essential details, including eligibility criteria, application steps, and key dates, to help candidates navigate the process smoothly.

Event Date Official Notification Release June 24, 2025 Online Application Start Date June 24, 2025 Last Date to Apply Online July 14, 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment July 14, 2025 Last Date to Print Application July 29, 2025 Pre-Examination Training July/August 2025 Preliminary Exam August 2025 Declaration of Prelims Result August/September 2025 Mains Exam September 2025 Declaration of Mains Result September/October 2025 Psychometric Test and Interview October/November 2025 Declaration of Final Result November/December 2025

How to Apply for SBI PO 2025

Applying for the SBI PO 2025 is a straightforward online process that candidates can complete from the comfort of their homes. To begin, visit the official SBI website and navigate to the careers section where the apply online link for Probationary Officers is prominently displayed.

Start by registering with basic details such as name, mobile number, and email address to generate a provisional registration number and password. Next, log in using these credentials and fill out the detailed application form, including personal information, educational qualifications, and category details. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and a handwritten declaration in the specified formats.

Ensure all documents meet the required dimensions and file sizes to avoid rejection. After previewing the form for accuracy, proceed to pay the application fee through online modes like debit card, credit card, or internet banking.

Once the payment is successful, submit the form and download the confirmation page for records. Remember, the application fee is non-refundable, and candidates from reserved categories are exempt from payment.

SBI PO 2025 Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the SBI PO 2025 recruitment, candidates must meet specific criteria related to age, education, and nationality. Applicants should be Indian citizens or fall under specified categories such as subjects of Nepal or Bhutan, Tibetan refugees who migrated before January 1, 1962, or persons of Indian origin from certain countries with intentions of permanent settlement in India.

The age limit is set between 21 and 30 years as of April 1, 2025, meaning candidates must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1995, and not later than April 1, 2004. Age relaxations apply to reserved categories: 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC (non-creamy layer), and up to 15 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities depending on their category.

Educationally, a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification is mandatory. Final-year students can apply provisionally but must provide proof of graduation if selected for the interview.

Additionally, candidates with records of loan defaults, adverse credit reports, or prior dismissals may be disqualified.

SBI PO 2025 Age Relaxation Details

Category Age Relaxation (in years) Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) 5 Other Backward Classes (OBC Non-Creamy Layer) 3 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD – General/EWS) 10 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD – OBC) 13 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD – SC/ST) 15 Ex-Servicemen 5

SBI PO 2025 Application Fee Structure

Category Fee Amount General/EWS/OBC ₹750 SC/ST/PwBD Nil

SBI PO 2025 Selection Process

The selection for SBI PO 2025 involves a multi-stage process designed to identify the most capable candidates. It starts with a preliminary examination in August 2025, which is objective in nature and tests reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and English language skills.

Qualifying candidates proceed to the mains exam in September 2025, featuring both objective and descriptive sections covering advanced topics like data analysis, general awareness, and essay writing. Successful mains candidates then undergo a psychometric test, group exercises, and a personal interview in October or November 2025.

The final merit list is prepared based on mains and interview scores, with the preliminary exam serving only as a qualifier. This rigorous process ensures that selected officers are well-equipped to handle the demands of banking roles.

