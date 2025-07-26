SBI Bank PO Admit Card 2025: Download Prelims Call Letter @sbi.co.in

By Mkeshav
Published on: July 26, 2025
Google News
Follow Us

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Bank PO Admit Card 2025 for the Prelims examination. All aspiring candidates who have registered for the prestigious Probationary Officer (PO) posts can now download their Prelims call letter from the active link at the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

This release marks a significant milestone in the SBI PO 2025 recruitment process, signaling the start of the Prelims Exam scheduled for August 2, 4, and 5, 2025.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Dates and Details

Conducting AuthorityState Bank of India (SBI)
Post NameProbationary Officer (PO)
Total Vacancies541
Admit Card Release Date25 July 2025
Last Date to Download5 August 2025
Exam Dates2, 4, 5 August 2025
QualificationGraduation (Any Discipline)
Age Limit21-30 years
Apply Linksbi.co.in/web/careers

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025

Step-by-step procedure for downloading the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025:

  1. Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in
  2. Click on the “Careers” section located on the homepage.
  3. Go to the “JOIN SBI” link and select the “Current Openings” option.
  4. Search for “Recruitment of Probationary Officers” under the current openings.
  5. Click on the option titled “Call Letter for Prelims Exam.”
  6. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth in the login fields.
  7. Select your preferred language to view the admit card.
  8. Submit the details to access your admit card.
  9. Download and print the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 for exam use.

Candidates are advised to complete this process as early as possible to avoid technical glitches caused by heavy server load closer to the deadline.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the release date for SBI Bank PO Admit Card 2025?

The last date to download the admit card is August 5, 2025.

What is the last date to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025?

The last date to download the admit card is August 5, 2025.

Where can I download my SBI PO Prelims Call Letter?

Candidates can download their call letter from the official SBI website: sbi.co.in by logging in with their registration number and password/date of birth.

Join WhatsApp
Join Now
Join Telegram
Join Now

Related Post

Sarkari Result

Stay informed about the latest government job updates with our Sarkari Job Update website. We provide timely and accurate information on upcoming government job vacancies, application deadlines, exam schedules, and more.

Sarkari Job

Railway job Bank Jobs Police Jobs SSC Jobs

Quick Links

About Us Privacy Policy Contact Us Disclaimer DMCA

Follow Us

Follow Us On Social Media
Get Latest Update On Social Media
Join Now
© 2025 Allresultportal.com | All rights reserved.