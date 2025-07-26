SBI Bank PO Admit Card 2025: Download Prelims Call Letter @sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Bank PO Admit Card 2025 for the Prelims examination. All aspiring candidates who have registered for the prestigious Probationary Officer (PO) posts can now download their Prelims call letter from the active link at the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

This release marks a significant milestone in the SBI PO 2025 recruitment process, signaling the start of the Prelims Exam scheduled for August 2, 4, and 5, 2025.

Conducting Authority State Bank of India (SBI) Post Name Probationary Officer (PO) Total Vacancies 541 Admit Card Release Date 25 July 2025 Last Date to Download 5 August 2025 Exam Dates 2, 4, 5 August 2025 Qualification Graduation (Any Discipline) Age Limit 21-30 years Apply Link sbi.co.in/web/careers

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025

Step-by-step procedure for downloading the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in Click on the “Careers” section located on the homepage. Go to the “JOIN SBI” link and select the “Current Openings” option. Search for “Recruitment of Probationary Officers” under the current openings. Click on the option titled “Call Letter for Prelims Exam.” Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth in the login fields. Select your preferred language to view the admit card. Submit the details to access your admit card. Download and print the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 for exam use.

Candidates are advised to complete this process as early as possible to avoid technical glitches caused by heavy server load closer to the deadline.

