SBI Bank PO Admit Card 2025: Download Prelims Call Letter @sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Bank PO Admit Card 2025 for the Prelims examination. All aspiring candidates who have registered for the prestigious Probationary Officer (PO) posts can now download their Prelims call letter from the active link at the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.
This release marks a significant milestone in the SBI PO 2025 recruitment process, signaling the start of the Prelims Exam scheduled for August 2, 4, and 5, 2025.
SBI PO Prelims Exam Dates and Details
|Conducting Authority
|State Bank of India (SBI)
|Post Name
|Probationary Officer (PO)
|Total Vacancies
|541
|Admit Card Release Date
|25 July 2025
|Last Date to Download
|5 August 2025
|Exam Dates
|2, 4, 5 August 2025
|Qualification
|Graduation (Any Discipline)
|Age Limit
|21-30 years
|Apply Link
|sbi.co.in/web/careers
How to Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025
Step-by-step procedure for downloading the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025:
- Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in
- Click on the “Careers” section located on the homepage.
- Go to the “JOIN SBI” link and select the “Current Openings” option.
- Search for “Recruitment of Probationary Officers” under the current openings.
- Click on the option titled “Call Letter for Prelims Exam.”
- Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth in the login fields.
- Select your preferred language to view the admit card.
- Submit the details to access your admit card.
- Download and print the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 for exam use.
Candidates are advised to complete this process as early as possible to avoid technical glitches caused by heavy server load closer to the deadline.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the release date for SBI Bank PO Admit Card 2025?
The last date to download the admit card is August 5, 2025.
What is the last date to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025?
The last date to download the admit card is August 5, 2025.
Where can I download my SBI PO Prelims Call Letter?
Candidates can download their call letter from the official SBI website: sbi.co.in by logging in with their registration number and password/date of birth.