RPSC Senior Teacher Vacancy 2025, 6500 Posts Notification Released – Apply Online Now

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Senior Teacher Vacancy 2025 Notification for 6500 posts, marking a significant opportunity for teaching aspirants in the state.

The notification, issued under Advt. No. 07/2025-26, is now available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates seeking a government teaching career in Rajasthan are advised to review the full details, including eligibility criteria, application process, and selection procedure, to ensure a smooth and successful application.

Rajasthan Senior Teacher Vacancy 2025: Key Details

The RPSC has announced 6,500 vacancies for Senior Teacher Grade-II positions, distributed between Non-TSP (5,804 posts) and TSP (696 posts) areas across ten subjects. The subject-wise distribution is as follows:

Subject Non-TSP TSP Total Hindi 1,005 47 1,052 English 1,150 155 1,305 Sanskrit 842 98 940 Mathematics 1,184 201 1,385 Science 1,160 195 1,355 Social Science 401 0 401 Urdu 48 0 48 Punjabi 11 0 11 Sindhi 2 0 2 Gujarati 1 0 1 Grand Total 5,804 696 6,500

The RPSC Senior Teacher Notification 2025 was officially released on 17th July 2025. The online application window opens on 19th August 2025 and closes on 17th September 2025. Candidates must submit their applications within this period, as no extensions are expected.

Application Fee:

General/OBC: ₹600

₹600 SC/ST/PwD: ₹400

All applications must be submitted online via the official RPSC portal. Candidates are strongly advised to complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process before proceeding with the application.

Rajasthan Senior Teacher 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a graduate degree in the relevant subject. Additionally, a B.Ed or D.El.Ed (NCTE-recognized) qualification is mandatory for all subjects. Subject-specific requirements are outlined in the detailed notification, but the general criterion is that the candidate’s graduation must align with the subject for which they are applying.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 years

18 years Maximum Age: 40 years (as on 01/01/2026)

Reserved category candidates (SC/ST/OBC/MBC/EWS) and women candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per government rules. Details of relaxation for specific categories are available in the official notification.

Nationality & Language

Nationality: Indian

Indian Language: Proficiency in Hindi (written in Devanagari script) and familiarity with Rajasthani culture are essential.

Rajasthan Senior Teacher 2025: Selection Process

The selection procedure for the RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II posts involves a two-paper written examination. Both papers are objective-type, and candidates must qualify in each to proceed to the next stage. The exam pattern is as follows:

Paper Subjects Covered Questions Marks Duration Minimum Qualifying Marks I General Studies, Rajasthan GK, Current Affairs, Educational Psychology 100 MCQs 200 2 hours 40% II Subject-specific knowledge, Teaching methods 150 MCQs 300 2.5 hours 40%

There is a penalty of 1/3 marks for each incorrect answer.

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for document verification. Final selection will be based on the marks secured in the written examination.

Rajasthan Senior Teacher Vacancy 2025: How to Apply Online

The application process for RPSC Senior Teacher 2025 is entirely online. Here are the steps to apply:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the RPSC’s official portal.

Go to the RPSC’s official portal. One-Time Registration (OTR): Complete the OTR process using your Aadhaar and 10th-class details. Upload a live photograph, signature, and left thumb impression.

Complete the OTR process using your Aadhaar and 10th-class details. Upload a live photograph, signature, and left thumb impression. Login and Apply: Use your SSO ID to log in. Navigate to the “Recruitment” section under “Citizen Apps (G2C).”

Use your SSO ID to log in. Navigate to the “Recruitment” section under “Citizen Apps (G2C).” Fill Application Form: Enter all required academic and personal details. Upload supporting documents.

Enter all required academic and personal details. Upload supporting documents. Pay Application Fee: Pay the requisite fee online.

Pay the requisite fee online. Preview and Submit: Verify all details, preview the form, and submit it before the deadline.

Verify all details, preview the form, and submit it before the deadline. Print Application: Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Correction Window: Minor corrections (excluding name, DOB, gender, and father’s name) can be made by paying an additional fee.

Rajasthan Senior Teacher Vacancy 2025: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)