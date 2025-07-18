REET Mains 2025 Notification OUT for 7759 Posts of PRT and Upper Primary Teacher

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the REET Mains 2025 Notification, inviting applications for 7759 vacancies for Primary (PRT) and Upper Primary Teacher posts.
This opportunity is aimed at candidates who have qualified in the REET preliminary exam and aspire to become government teachers in Rajasthan. Here is a complete overview of the recruitment process, eligibility, examination details, and more.
Overview of REET Mains 2025
The REET Mains recruitment is conducted for filling Level 1 (Primary Teacher – Classes 1–5) and Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher – Classes 6–8) positions in government schools across Rajasthan.
|Field
|Details
|Level
|Vacancies
|Level 1 (PRT, 1–5)
|5636
|Level 2 (Upper Primary, 6–8)
|2123
|Total
|7759
|Notification Release Date
|17 July 2025
|Application Window
|To be announced soon
|Exam Dates
|17 to 21 January 2026
|Mode of Application
|Online via rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
|Recruiting Body
|Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|Job Location
|Rajasthan
Eligibility Criteria for REET Mains 2025
Candidates must fulfill the following eligibility norms:
Educational Qualification
Level 1 (PRT, Classes 1–5):
- Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed)
OR
- Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)
OR
- Graduation and passed/appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
Level 2 (Upper Primary, Classes 6–8):
- Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in 1-year B.Ed (Special/General Education)
OR
- Graduation and passed/appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
OR
- Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed/appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), under NCTE regulations
OR
- Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) or B.A./B.Sc.Ed./B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed.
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 18 years
- Maximum Age: No upper age limit
Selection Process
The selection for REET Mains 2025 comprises:
- Written Examination: Candidates must clear either Paper I (for PRT, Classes 1–5) or Paper II (for Upper Primary, Classes 6–8), depending on their application.
- Document Verification: Qualified candidates must produce all required original certificates and documents.
- Final Merit List: Compiled based on written exam performance and document verification results. Appointment is offered to high-scoring candidates, following reservation policies.
Exam Pattern
Level 1 (Primary Teacher – Classes 1 to 5)
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Child Development & Pedagogy
|30
|30
|Language I (compulsory)
|30
|30
|Language II (compulsory)
|30
|30
|Mathematics
|30
|30
|Environmental Studies
|30
|30
|Total
|150
|150
Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher – Classes 6 to 8)
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Child Development & Pedagogy
|30
|30
|Language I (compulsory)
|30
|30
|Language II (compulsory)
|30
|30
|Mathematics & Science or Social Studies
|60
|60
|Total
|150
|150
- Exam Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes (for each paper)
- Mode: Offline (OMR based)
- Negative Marking: No negative marking for incorrect answers.
Application Process
- Step 1: Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on “Apply Online” and select REET Mains 2025.
- Step 3: Register/login using the SSO ID.
- Step 4: Fill in all details, upload required documents, photo, and signature.
- Step 5: Pay the application fee (as per category) and submit the form.
- Step 6: Retain a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
Note: Application dates and fee details will be updated upon release of the detailed notification.