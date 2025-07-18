REET Mains 2025 Notification OUT for 7759 Posts of PRT and Upper Primary Teacher

By Mkeshav
Published on: July 18, 2025
Google News
Follow Us

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the REET Mains 2025 Notification, inviting applications for 7759 vacancies for Primary (PRT) and Upper Primary Teacher posts.

This opportunity is aimed at candidates who have qualified in the REET preliminary exam and aspire to become government teachers in Rajasthan. Here is a complete overview of the recruitment process, eligibility, examination details, and more.

Overview of REET Mains 2025

The REET Mains recruitment is conducted for filling Level 1 (Primary Teacher – Classes 1–5) and Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher – Classes 6–8) positions in government schools across Rajasthan.

FieldDetails
LevelVacancies
Level 1 (PRT, 1–5)5636
Level 2 (Upper Primary, 6–8)2123
Total7759
Notification Release Date17 July 2025
Application WindowTo be announced soon
Exam Dates17 to 21 January 2026
Mode of ApplicationOnline via rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Recruiting BodyRajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
Job LocationRajasthan

Eligibility Criteria for REET Mains 2025

Candidates must fulfill the following eligibility norms:

Educational Qualification

Level 1 (PRT, Classes 1–5):

  • Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed)
    OR
  • Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)
    OR
  • Graduation and passed/appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Level 2 (Upper Primary, Classes 6–8):

  • Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in 1-year B.Ed (Special/General Education)
    OR
  • Graduation and passed/appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
    OR
  • Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed/appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), under NCTE regulations
    OR
  • Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) or B.A./B.Sc.Ed./B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed.

Age Limit

  • Minimum Age: 18 years
  • Maximum Age: No upper age limit

Selection Process

The selection for REET Mains 2025 comprises:

  1. Written Examination: Candidates must clear either Paper I (for PRT, Classes 1–5) or Paper II (for Upper Primary, Classes 6–8), depending on their application.
  2. Document Verification: Qualified candidates must produce all required original certificates and documents.
  3. Final Merit List: Compiled based on written exam performance and document verification results. Appointment is offered to high-scoring candidates, following reservation policies.

Exam Pattern

Level 1 (Primary Teacher – Classes 1 to 5)

SubjectNo. of QuestionsMarks
Child Development & Pedagogy3030
Language I (compulsory)3030
Language II (compulsory)3030
Mathematics3030
Environmental Studies3030
Total150150

Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher – Classes 6 to 8)

SubjectNo. of QuestionsMarks
Child Development & Pedagogy3030
Language I (compulsory)3030
Language II (compulsory)3030
Mathematics & Science or Social Studies6060
Total150150
  • Exam Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes (for each paper)
  • Mode: Offline (OMR based)
  • Negative Marking: No negative marking for incorrect answers.

Application Process

  • Step 1: Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on “Apply Online” and select REET Mains 2025.
  • Step 3: Register/login using the SSO ID.
  • Step 4: Fill in all details, upload required documents, photo, and signature.
  • Step 5: Pay the application fee (as per category) and submit the form.
  • Step 6: Retain a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Note: Application dates and fee details will be updated upon release of the detailed notification.

Join WhatsApp
Join Now
Join Telegram
Join Now

Related Post

Sarkari Result

Stay informed about the latest government job updates with our Sarkari Job Update website. We provide timely and accurate information on upcoming government job vacancies, application deadlines, exam schedules, and more.

Sarkari Job

Railway job Bank Jobs Police Jobs SSC Jobs

Quick Links

About Us Privacy Policy Contact Us Disclaimer DMCA

Follow Us

Follow Us On Social Media
Get Latest Update On Social Media
Join Now
© 2025 Allresultportal.com | All rights reserved.