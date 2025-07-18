REET Mains 2025 Notification OUT for 7759 Posts of PRT and Upper Primary Teacher

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the REET Mains 2025 Notification, inviting applications for 7759 vacancies for Primary (PRT) and Upper Primary Teacher posts.

This opportunity is aimed at candidates who have qualified in the REET preliminary exam and aspire to become government teachers in Rajasthan. Here is a complete overview of the recruitment process, eligibility, examination details, and more.

Overview of REET Mains 2025

The REET Mains recruitment is conducted for filling Level 1 (Primary Teacher – Classes 1–5) and Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher – Classes 6–8) positions in government schools across Rajasthan.

Field Details Level Vacancies Level 1 (PRT, 1–5) 5636 Level 2 (Upper Primary, 6–8) 2123 Total 7759 Notification Release Date 17 July 2025 Application Window To be announced soon Exam Dates 17 to 21 January 2026 Mode of Application Online via rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Recruiting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Job Location Rajasthan

Eligibility Criteria for REET Mains 2025

Candidates must fulfill the following eligibility norms:

Educational Qualification

Level 1 (PRT, Classes 1–5):

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

OR

Graduation and passed/appearing in the final year of a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

Level 2 (Upper Primary, Classes 6–8):

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in 1-year B.Ed (Special/General Education)

OR

Graduation and passed/appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed/appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), under NCTE regulations

OR

Senior Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) or B.A./B.Sc.Ed./B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 years

18 years Maximum Age: No upper age limit

Selection Process

The selection for REET Mains 2025 comprises:

Written Examination: Candidates must clear either Paper I (for PRT, Classes 1–5) or Paper II (for Upper Primary, Classes 6–8), depending on their application. Document Verification: Qualified candidates must produce all required original certificates and documents. Final Merit List: Compiled based on written exam performance and document verification results. Appointment is offered to high-scoring candidates, following reservation policies.

Exam Pattern

Level 1 (Primary Teacher – Classes 1 to 5)

Subject No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher – Classes 6 to 8)

Subject No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics & Science or Social Studies 60 60 Total 150 150

Exam Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes (for each paper)

2 hours 30 minutes (for each paper) Mode: Offline (OMR based)

Offline (OMR based) Negative Marking: No negative marking for incorrect answers.

Application Process

Step 1: Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Step 2: Click on “Apply Online” and select REET Mains 2025.

Click on “Apply Online” and select REET Mains 2025. Step 3: Register/login using the SSO ID.

Register/login using the SSO ID. Step 4: Fill in all details, upload required documents, photo, and signature.

Fill in all details, upload required documents, photo, and signature. Step 5: Pay the application fee (as per category) and submit the form.

Pay the application fee (as per category) and submit the form. Step 6: Retain a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Note: Application dates and fee details will be updated upon release of the detailed notification.