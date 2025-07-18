Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Out: Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Apply Online

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025 notification, marking a significant opportunity for aspirants seeking a respected government job in law enforcement.
The notification, published on July 17, 2025, announces a total of 1015 vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander in various units across Rajasthan. The application process is entirely online, ensuring ease and convenience for all eligible candidates.
Rajasthan Police SI 2025 Vacancy Details
A total of 1015 posts are open for recruitment, distributed amongst various categories and branches. This move to strengthen the Rajasthan Police force comes as a major drive to enhance public safety and law & order in the state.
|Job Post
|Total Vacancy
|Qualification
|Age Limit
|Apply Link
|Sub-Inspector (AP)
|896
|Graduation
|20-25 Years
|Apply Online
|Sub-Inspector (AP-TSP)
|4
|Graduation
|20-25 Years
|Apply Online
|Sub-Inspector (IB)
|26
|Graduation
|20-25 Years
|Apply Online
|Platoon Commander (RAC)
|64
|Graduation
|20-25 Years
|Apply Online
|Total
|1015
Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognized university established by law in India. Final year students who are awaiting results may also apply, but they must produce proof of qualification at the time of the interview.
Age Limit (As on 01/01/2026)
- Minimum Age: 20 Years
- Maximum Age: 25 Years
- Relaxations are provided as per government rules:
- SC/ST/OBC (Male, Rajasthan domicile): 5 years
- General (Female): 5 years
- SC/ST/OBC (Female, Rajasthan domicile): 10 years
- Ex-servicemen: Up to 40 years
- Special relaxation of 3 additional years for candidates affected by recruitment gap since 2021
Physical Standards
Physical eligibility is crucial for the SI selection:
|Category
|Height
|Chest (Male)
|Weight (Female)
|Male (General)
|168 cm
|81-86 cm, 5 cm expansion
|–
|Female (General)
|152 cm
|–
|47.5 kg
|Reserved
|Relaxation as per norms
Salary and Benefits
Selected candidates will receive the following pay and perks:
- Pay Scale: Level 11 (Rs. 9,300 – 34,800), Grade Pay Rs. 4200
- Gross Salary (with allowances): Approx. Rs. 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700 monthly
- Allowances: DA, HRA, TA, Medical, Pension, and additional government benefits
This recruitment offers not just an attractive pay package but also job security and a platform for professional growth.
Selection Process for Rajasthan Police SI 2025
Selection is based on a comprehensive multi-stage process to ensure merit and suitability:
- Written Examination: Two papers – General Hindi and General Knowledge/General Science, each of 200 marks, totaling 400 marks. Negative marking applies for wrong answers.
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates must qualify with minimum marks in various physical tasks.
- Aptitude Test/Interview: Assessment of personality, leadership, and suitability for the role.
- Medical Exam & Document Verification: Final verification stage.
Rajasthan Police SI Exam Pattern 2025
The written exam will comprise objective-type multiple choice questions.
|Subject
|Questions
|Marks
|Duration
|General Hindi
|100
|200
|2 Hours
|General Knowledge & General Sci.
|100
|200
|2 Hours
Candidates need at least 36% in each paper and a minimum overall of 40% to qualify (relaxation for reserved categories).
Application Process for Rajasthan Police SI 2025
- Go to the official RPSC website or the SSO Rajasthan portal.
- Complete the One Time Registration (OTR).
- Log in using your credentials and fill the application form.
- Upload a photograph, signature, and required documents.
- Pay the application fee as per your category.
- Submit the form and retain a printout for reference.
Application Fees
|Category
|Fee
|General, OBC (Creamy Layer), EWS (Unreserved)
|Rs. 600
|SC/ST/OBC NCL, MBC NCL, EWS, Saharia (Rajasthan)
|Rs. 400
|PWD (Persons with Disabilities)
|Rs. 400
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Who can apply for Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025?
Any candidate who holds a graduation degree from a recognized university and falls within the specified age group can apply.
How many posts are open for Rajasthan Police SI 2025?
A total of 1015 vacancies are announced for the positions of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander.
What is the last date to apply online?
The last date for online application submission is 8th September 2025, until midnight.