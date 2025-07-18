Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Out: Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Apply Online

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025 notification, marking a significant opportunity for aspirants seeking a respected government job in law enforcement.

The notification, published on July 17, 2025, announces a total of 1015 vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander in various units across Rajasthan. The application process is entirely online, ensuring ease and convenience for all eligible candidates.

Rajasthan Police SI 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 1015 posts are open for recruitment, distributed amongst various categories and branches. This move to strengthen the Rajasthan Police force comes as a major drive to enhance public safety and law & order in the state.

Job Post Total Vacancy Qualification Age Limit Apply Link Sub-Inspector (AP) 896 Graduation 20-25 Years Apply Online Sub-Inspector (AP-TSP) 4 Graduation 20-25 Years Apply Online Sub-Inspector (IB) 26 Graduation 20-25 Years Apply Online Platoon Commander (RAC) 64 Graduation 20-25 Years Apply Online Total 1015

Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognized university established by law in India. Final year students who are awaiting results may also apply, but they must produce proof of qualification at the time of the interview.

Age Limit (As on 01/01/2026)

Minimum Age: 20 Years

Maximum Age: 25 Years

Relaxations are provided as per government rules: SC/ST/OBC (Male, Rajasthan domicile): 5 years General (Female): 5 years SC/ST/OBC (Female, Rajasthan domicile): 10 years Ex-servicemen: Up to 40 years Special relaxation of 3 additional years for candidates affected by recruitment gap since 2021



Physical Standards

Physical eligibility is crucial for the SI selection:

Category Height Chest (Male) Weight (Female) Male (General) 168 cm 81-86 cm, 5 cm expansion – Female (General) 152 cm – 47.5 kg Reserved Relaxation as per norms

Salary and Benefits

Selected candidates will receive the following pay and perks:

Pay Scale: Level 11 (Rs. 9,300 – 34,800), Grade Pay Rs. 4200

Level 11 (Rs. 9,300 – 34,800), Grade Pay Rs. 4200 Gross Salary (with allowances): Approx. Rs. 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700 monthly

Approx. Rs. 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700 monthly Allowances: DA, HRA, TA, Medical, Pension, and additional government benefits

This recruitment offers not just an attractive pay package but also job security and a platform for professional growth.

Selection Process for Rajasthan Police SI 2025

Selection is based on a comprehensive multi-stage process to ensure merit and suitability:

Written Examination: Two papers – General Hindi and General Knowledge/General Science, each of 200 marks, totaling 400 marks. Negative marking applies for wrong answers.

Two papers – General Hindi and General Knowledge/General Science, each of 200 marks, totaling 400 marks. Negative marking applies for wrong answers. Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates must qualify with minimum marks in various physical tasks.

Candidates must qualify with minimum marks in various physical tasks. Aptitude Test/Interview: Assessment of personality, leadership, and suitability for the role.

Assessment of personality, leadership, and suitability for the role. Medical Exam & Document Verification: Final verification stage.

Rajasthan Police SI Exam Pattern 2025

The written exam will comprise objective-type multiple choice questions.

Subject Questions Marks Duration General Hindi 100 200 2 Hours General Knowledge & General Sci. 100 200 2 Hours

Candidates need at least 36% in each paper and a minimum overall of 40% to qualify (relaxation for reserved categories).

Application Process for Rajasthan Police SI 2025

Go to the official RPSC website or the SSO Rajasthan portal.

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR).

Log in using your credentials and fill the application form.

Upload a photograph, signature, and required documents.

Pay the application fee as per your category.

Submit the form and retain a printout for reference.

Application Fees

Category Fee General, OBC (Creamy Layer), EWS (Unreserved) Rs. 600 SC/ST/OBC NCL, MBC NCL, EWS, Saharia (Rajasthan) Rs. 400 PWD (Persons with Disabilities) Rs. 400

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)