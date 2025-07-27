Rajasthan JET 2025 Result: Revised Result Releasing July 29, Direct Download Link, Scorecard & Details

As per the official update, the Rajasthan JET 2025 revised result will be available for download on July 29. Initially anticipated earlier in July, the result date has now been postponed to ensure absolute accuracy in the evaluation and compilation process, fostering transparency and trust among candidates.

Candidates are strongly advised to stay tuned to the official website for the most recent notices and updates regarding the examination and admission schedule.

Rajasthan JET 2025 Important Details Table

Particulars Details Exam Name Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) Conducting Body Agriculture University, Kota Session 2025-26 Exam Date June 2025 Revised Result Date July 29, 2025 Official Website jetskrau2025.com Courses Offered UG Agriculture & Allied Sciences

How to Download Rajasthan JET 2025 Result & Scorecard

Once the result is declared, candidates can follow these simple steps to access their results and download the scorecard:

Visit the Rajasthan JET official website: jetskrau2025.com. Locate the ‘JET 2025 Result’ link on the homepage. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other asked details. Click on the submit button. Your Rajasthan JET 2025 result and scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

Rajasthan JET Merit List and Further Process

After the result declaration, the university will also release the merit list based on candidates’ JET scores. The merit list will be prepared considering the marks secured in the entrance exam. Qualified aspirants will be eligible for the Rajasthan JET counselling process, during which seat allotment for affiliated colleges and courses will take place.

Candidates are encouraged to check the official website frequently for counselling dates, required documents, and guidelines.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Rajasthan JET 2025 Result