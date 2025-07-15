Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025, 5670 Vacancies, Notification PDF, Apply Online

By Mkeshav
Published on: July 15, 2025
Job Details
Job Post
Peon (Class IV)
Qualification
10th Pass
Age Limit
18–40 Years (Relaxation for reserved categories)

The Rajasthan High Court has announced a major recruitment drive for 5670 Peon (Class IV) vacancies across various courts and judicial institutions in the state. This opportunity is open for candidates who have passed the 10th standard, making it an excellent entry point into government service in Rajasthan. The online application process will remain open until July 26, 2025.

Key details of the recruitment include eligibility, selection process, important dates, direct download of the official notification PDF, and application procedure.

Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025: Key Highlights

ComponentDetails
OrganizationRajasthan High Court
Post NamePeon (Class IV Employee)
Total Vacancies5670
Notification DateJune 9, 2025
Online Application StartJune 27, 2025
Last Date to ApplyJuly 26, 2025 (till 5:00 PM)
Minimum Qualification10th Pass
Age Limit18–40 years (as on Jan 1, 2026)
Pay Scale₹17,700–₹56,200 per month
Application ModeOnline
Official Websitehcraj.nic.in
Selection ProcessWritten Test, Interview, Document Verification
Notification PDFDownload

Vacancy Details

Institution/Judicial UnitNumber of Posts
Rajasthan High Court244
Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, Jodhpur18
Rajasthan State Legal Service Authority, Jaipur16
District Courts (Non-TSP)4784
District Courts (TSP)237
DLSA/TLSC/PLA (Non-TSP)348
DLSA/TLSC/PLA (TSP)23
Total5670

Eligibility Criteria

  • Educational Qualification: 10th standard pass from a recognized board.
  • Age Limit: 18–40 years as on January 1, 2026. Upper age relaxation applies for reserved categories as per government norms.
  • Other Requirements: Knowledge of Hindi (Devanagari script) and Rajasthan culture is mandatory.

Application Fee

CategoryFee Amount (₹)
General, OBC, MBC, Other State650
OBC (NCL), MBC (NCL), EWS (Rajasthan)550
SC, ST, PWD (Rajasthan)450
  • Payment Mode: Debit card, credit card, net banking, wallets.

How to Apply Online

  • Visit the official website: hcraj.nic.in.
  • Navigate to the “Recruitment” section and select “Peon Recruitment 2025”.
  • Complete registration using your email/mobile.
  • Fill out the application form with accurate details.
  • Upload necessary documents (photo, signature, certificates).
  • Pay the application fee online.
  • Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted in the following phases:

  1. Written Examination: Objective-type questions (10th level) on General Hindi, General English, Rajasthan Culture and Dialect.
    • Total: 85 marks (2 hours)
    • No negative marking
  2. Interview: 15 marks
  3. Document Verification: For shortlisted candidates.

Minimum qualifying marks:

  • SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen: 40%
  • Other categories: 45% (aggregate of written + interview).

Job Post Details Table

Job PostQualificationAge LimitApply Link
Peon (Class IV)10th Pass18–40 Years (Relaxation for reserved categories)hcraj.nic.in

Important Dates

EventDate
Notification ReleaseJune 9, 2025
Online Application StartJune 27, 2025
Online Application DeadlineJuly 26, 2025 (up to 5 PM)
Fee Payment DeadlineJuly 26, 2025
Exam DateTo be announced
Admit CardTo be announced
