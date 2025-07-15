Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025, 5670 Vacancies, Notification PDF, Apply Online

The Rajasthan High Court has announced a major recruitment drive for 5670 Peon (Class IV) vacancies across various courts and judicial institutions in the state. This opportunity is open for candidates who have passed the 10th standard, making it an excellent entry point into government service in Rajasthan. The online application process will remain open until July 26, 2025.

Key details of the recruitment include eligibility, selection process, important dates, direct download of the official notification PDF, and application procedure.

Rajasthan High Court Peon Recruitment 2025: Key Highlights

Component Details Organization Rajasthan High Court Post Name Peon (Class IV Employee) Total Vacancies 5670 Notification Date June 9, 2025 Online Application Start June 27, 2025 Last Date to Apply July 26, 2025 (till 5:00 PM) Minimum Qualification 10th Pass Age Limit 18–40 years (as on Jan 1, 2026) Pay Scale ₹17,700–₹56,200 per month Application Mode Online Official Website hcraj.nic.in Selection Process Written Test, Interview, Document Verification Notification PDF Download

Vacancy Details

Institution/Judicial Unit Number of Posts Rajasthan High Court 244 Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, Jodhpur 18 Rajasthan State Legal Service Authority, Jaipur 16 District Courts (Non-TSP) 4784 District Courts (TSP) 237 DLSA/TLSC/PLA (Non-TSP) 348 DLSA/TLSC/PLA (TSP) 23 Total 5670

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10th standard pass from a recognized board.

10th standard pass from a recognized board. Age Limit: 18–40 years as on January 1, 2026. Upper age relaxation applies for reserved categories as per government norms.

18–40 years as on January 1, 2026. Upper age relaxation applies for reserved categories as per government norms. Other Requirements: Knowledge of Hindi (Devanagari script) and Rajasthan culture is mandatory.

Application Fee

Category Fee Amount (₹) General, OBC, MBC, Other State 650 OBC (NCL), MBC (NCL), EWS (Rajasthan) 550 SC, ST, PWD (Rajasthan) 450

Payment Mode: Debit card, credit card, net banking, wallets.

How to Apply Online

Visit the official website: hcraj.nic.in .

. Navigate to the “Recruitment” section and select “Peon Recruitment 2025”.

Complete registration using your email/mobile.

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Upload necessary documents (photo, signature, certificates).

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted in the following phases:

Written Examination: Objective-type questions (10th level) on General Hindi, General English, Rajasthan Culture and Dialect. Total: 85 marks (2 hours)

No negative marking Interview: 15 marks Document Verification: For shortlisted candidates.

Minimum qualifying marks:

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen: 40%

Other categories: 45% (aggregate of written + interview).

Job Post Details Table

Job Post Qualification Age Limit Apply Link Peon (Class IV) 10th Pass 18–40 Years (Relaxation for reserved categories) hcraj.nic.in