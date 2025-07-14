OUAT UG Result 2025: Percentile Score OUT! @ouat.ac.in, Direct Link, & Rank

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has officially announced the OUAT UG Result 2025 on July 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Entrance Exam can now access their percentile scores and download their scorecards from the official website, ouat.ac.in.

This eagerly awaited result marks a crucial step in the admission process for various undergraduate courses offered by OUAT for the academic session 2025-26.

How to Check OUAT UG Result 2025

To ensure a seamless experience, candidates must visit the official OUAT website and use their application number and password to log in. The result is available in percentile format, providing a transparent and standardized assessment of each candidate’s performance.

After logging in, candidates can view and download their scorecards, which are essential for further admission procedures and counselling.

Steps to Download OUAT UG Scorecard 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to access their result:

Visit the official OUAT website at ouat.ac.in.

Click on the “OUAT UG Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and password.

Submit the details to view your percentile score.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

It is important to keep the login credentials secure, as they will be required throughout the admission and counselling process.

What’s Next After OUAT UG Result 2025?

Following the release of percentile scores, OUAT will publish the official rank list on July 18, 2025. The intimation-cum-rank card, which is necessary for the counselling process, will be available from July 24, 2025.

Candidates who qualify must participate in the counselling sessions scheduled from August 4 to August 13, 2025. The admission process for government-sponsored candidates will begin on August 14, while regular classes for the new academic session will commence on August 18, 2025.

OUAT UG Result 2025: Admission Process Table

Admission Event Details Entrance Exam Result Percentile Score Released (14 July 2025) Rank Declaration 18 July 2025 Intimation-cum-Rank Card 24 July 2025 UG Counselling 4–13 August 2025 Admission (Govt. Sponsored) 14 August 2025 Classes Start 18 August 2025

