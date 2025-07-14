OUAT UG Result 2025: Percentile Score OUT on July 14 @ouat.ac.in, Direct Link, & Rank

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has officially released the OUAT UG Result 2025 today, July 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the OUAT Undergraduate Entrance Examination can now check their percentile scores and download their scorecards directly from the official website, ouat.ac.in.

This announcement marks a crucial milestone for aspirants seeking admission to various undergraduate programs in agriculture and allied sciences at OUAT for the academic session 2025-26.

Event Date OUAT UG Entrance Exam June 2–3, 2025 Declaration of Percentile Score (Result) July 14, 2025 Declaration of Rank July 18, 2025 Intimation-cum-Rank Card Release July 24, 2025 UG Counselling & Admission August 4–13, 2025 Admission for Govt. Sponsored Candidates August 14, 2025 Commencement of Classes August 18, 2025

How to Check OUAT UG Result 2025

To access your OUAT UG Result 2025, visit the official website (ouat.ac.in) and follow these steps:

Click on the “ OUAT 2025 Result and Scorecard ” link in the Admissions section.

” link in the Admissions section. Enter your application number and date of birth in the login window.

Submit the details to view your percentile score and download your scorecard.

Save and print the scorecard for future reference, especially for counselling and document verification.

In case of discrepancies, contact the university authorities immediately for rectification.

OUAT UG 2025 Percentile Score and Rank

This year, the OUAT UG Result has been released in percentile format, providing candidates with a clear understanding of their performance relative to other test-takers.

The percentile score is crucial for determining eligibility for the next stages of the admission process, including rank declaration and counselling.

The official rank list will be published on July 18, 2025. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates regarding the rank card and further admission procedures.

OUAT UG 2025 Cut Off Marks (Expected)

Course General (UR) OBC SC ST EWS B.Sc. (Agriculture) 82–85 78–81 70–75 68–72 80–83 B.V.Sc. & A.H. 88–91 85–88 78–81 75–78 86–89 B.Sc. (Horticulture) 80–83 76–79 68–72 66–70 78–81 B.Sc. (Forestry) 78–81 74–77 66–70 64–68 76–79 B.Tech. (Agri. Engineering) 75–78 70–74 65–68 62–66 73–76 B.F.Sc. (Fisheries Science) 76–79 72–75 64–68 60–64 74–77 B.Sc. (Community Science) 72–75 68–71 60–64 58–62 70–73

Note: Cut-off marks may vary based on category, number of applicants, and difficulty level of the exam.

OUAT UG Counselling 2025

The counselling process for OUAT UG admissions will commence from August 4, 2025. Candidates who qualify as per the rank list will be invited for counselling and seat allotment. It is essential to carry all necessary documents, including the original scorecard, for verification during the counselling process.

Admission will be granted strictly on the basis of entrance examination performance, along with qualifying marks in HSC and intermediate examinations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)