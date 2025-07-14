NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 361 Vacancies Apply at nhpcindia.com

By Mkeshav
Published on: July 14, 2025
Job Details
The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) has officially released the notification for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025. The application process for 361 apprentice vacancies across Graduate, Diploma, and ITI trades began on July 11, 2025, and will continue until August 11, 2025.
Qualification
B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engg.) in relevant field
Age Limit
30 years
Last Apply Date
11 Aug, 2025

This recruitment drive offers a golden opportunity for candidates seeking hands-on training and experience in one of India’s leading public sector undertakings.

NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Key Dates

EventDate
Notification ReleaseJuly 10, 2025
Application Start DateJuly 11, 2025
Application End DateAugust 11, 2025
Last Date for Fee PaymentAugust 11, 2025
Exam DateTo be announced

Vacancy Details

NHPC has announced a total of 361 apprentice positions distributed as follows:

CategoryVacancies
Graduate Apprentice100+
Diploma Apprentice50+
ITI Apprentice200+
Total361

Note: The exact distribution by trade is available in the official notification.

Stipend Structure

  • Graduate Apprentice: ₹15,000 per month
  • Diploma Apprentice: ₹13,500 per month
  • ITI Apprentice: ₹12,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications

Post NameQualification Required
Graduate ApprenticeB.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engg.) in relevant field
Diploma ApprenticeDiploma in relevant discipline
ITI ApprenticeITI certificate in relevant trade

Age Limit

  • Minimum Age: 18 years
  • Maximum Age: 30 years (as on August 11, 2025)
  • Age relaxation as per government norms for reserved categories.

Selection Process

The selection for NHPC Apprentice posts is merit-based, with no written exam or interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the qualifying examinations as per the following weightage:

Apprentice TypeQualificationWeightage (%)
Graduate Apprentice10th Class20%
12th/Diploma20%
Graduation/Engineering60%
Diploma Apprentice10th Class30%
Diploma70%
ITI Apprentice10th Class30%
ITI in relevant trade70%

Preference is given to candidates from Project Affected Families (PAFs), followed by local district and state candidates.

How to Apply for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025

  1. Register on Apprenticeship Portal:
  2. Apply Online on NHPC Website:
    • Visit nhpcindia.com
    • Go to the “Career” section and click on “Engagement of Apprentice – Apply Now”
    • Fill out the online application form with accurate details and upload required documents:
      • Apprenticeship registration form (from NAPS/NATS portal)
      • Educational certificates and mark sheets
      • Proof of age (Matriculation certificate)
      • Caste certificate (if applicable)
      • Recent passport-size photograph and signature
    • Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.
  3. No Application Fee:
    • There is no application fee for any category.

FAQs

What is the last date to apply for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025?

The last date to apply online is August 11, 2025.

Is there any application fee?

No, there is no application fee for any category.

What is the selection process?

Selection is purely merit-based, considering marks in qualifying exams. No written test or interview is conducted.

What is the stipend for apprentices?

Graduate Apprentices receive ₹15,000/month, Diploma Apprentices ₹13,500/month, and ITI Apprentices ₹12,000/month.

