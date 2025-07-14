NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 361 Vacancies Apply at nhpcindia.com

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) has officially released the notification for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025. The application process for 361 apprentice vacancies across Graduate, Diploma, and ITI trades began on July 11, 2025, and will continue until August 11, 2025.

This recruitment drive offers a golden opportunity for candidates seeking hands-on training and experience in one of India’s leading public sector undertakings.

Event Date Notification Release July 10, 2025 Application Start Date July 11, 2025 Application End Date August 11, 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment August 11, 2025 Exam Date To be announced

Vacancy Details

NHPC has announced a total of 361 apprentice positions distributed as follows:

Category Vacancies Graduate Apprentice 100+ Diploma Apprentice 50+ ITI Apprentice 200+ Total 361

Note: The exact distribution by trade is available in the official notification.

Stipend Structure

Graduate Apprentice: ₹15,000 per month

Diploma Apprentice: ₹13,500 per month

ITI Apprentice: ₹12,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications

Post Name Qualification Required Graduate Apprentice B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engg.) in relevant field Diploma Apprentice Diploma in relevant discipline ITI Apprentice ITI certificate in relevant trade

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 30 years (as on August 11, 2025)

Age relaxation as per government norms for reserved categories.

Selection Process

The selection for NHPC Apprentice posts is merit-based, with no written exam or interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the qualifying examinations as per the following weightage:

Apprentice Type Qualification Weightage (%) Graduate Apprentice 10th Class 20% 12th/Diploma 20% Graduation/Engineering 60% Diploma Apprentice 10th Class 30% Diploma 70% ITI Apprentice 10th Class 30% ITI in relevant trade 70%

Preference is given to candidates from Project Affected Families (PAFs), followed by local district and state candidates.

How to Apply for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Register on Apprenticeship Portal: For ITI trades: Register at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

For Graduate/Diploma trades: Register at nats.education.gov.in Apply Online on NHPC Website: Visit nhpcindia.com

Go to the “Career” section and click on “Engagement of Apprentice – Apply Now”

Fill out the online application form with accurate details and upload required documents: Apprenticeship registration form (from NAPS/NATS portal) Educational certificates and mark sheets Proof of age (Matriculation certificate) Caste certificate (if applicable) Recent passport-size photograph and signature

Submit the application and download a copy for future reference. No Application Fee: There is no application fee for any category.

