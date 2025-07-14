NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 361 Vacancies Apply at nhpcindia.com

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) has officially released the notification for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025. The application process for 361 apprentice vacancies across Graduate, Diploma, and ITI trades began on July 11, 2025, and will continue until August 11, 2025.
This recruitment drive offers a golden opportunity for candidates seeking hands-on training and experience in one of India’s leading public sector undertakings.
NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Key Dates
|Event
|Date
|Notification Release
|July 10, 2025
|Application Start Date
|July 11, 2025
|Application End Date
|August 11, 2025
|Last Date for Fee Payment
|August 11, 2025
|Exam Date
|To be announced
Vacancy Details
NHPC has announced a total of 361 apprentice positions distributed as follows:
|Category
|Vacancies
|Graduate Apprentice
|100+
|Diploma Apprentice
|50+
|ITI Apprentice
|200+
|Total
|361
Note: The exact distribution by trade is available in the official notification.
Stipend Structure
- Graduate Apprentice: ₹15,000 per month
- Diploma Apprentice: ₹13,500 per month
- ITI Apprentice: ₹12,000 per month
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualifications
|Post Name
|Qualification Required
|Graduate Apprentice
|B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engg.) in relevant field
|Diploma Apprentice
|Diploma in relevant discipline
|ITI Apprentice
|ITI certificate in relevant trade
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 18 years
- Maximum Age: 30 years (as on August 11, 2025)
- Age relaxation as per government norms for reserved categories.
Selection Process
The selection for NHPC Apprentice posts is merit-based, with no written exam or interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the qualifying examinations as per the following weightage:
|Apprentice Type
|Qualification
|Weightage (%)
|Graduate Apprentice
|10th Class
|20%
|12th/Diploma
|20%
|Graduation/Engineering
|60%
|Diploma Apprentice
|10th Class
|30%
|Diploma
|70%
|ITI Apprentice
|10th Class
|30%
|ITI in relevant trade
|70%
Preference is given to candidates from Project Affected Families (PAFs), followed by local district and state candidates.
How to Apply for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025
- Register on Apprenticeship Portal:
- For ITI trades: Register at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
- For Graduate/Diploma trades: Register at nats.education.gov.in
- Apply Online on NHPC Website:
- Visit nhpcindia.com
- Go to the “Career” section and click on “Engagement of Apprentice – Apply Now”
- Fill out the online application form with accurate details and upload required documents:
- Apprenticeship registration form (from NAPS/NATS portal)
- Educational certificates and mark sheets
- Proof of age (Matriculation certificate)
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Recent passport-size photograph and signature
- Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.
- No Application Fee:
- There is no application fee for any category.
FAQs
What is the last date to apply for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2025?
The last date to apply online is August 11, 2025.
Is there any application fee?
No, there is no application fee for any category.
What is the selection process?
Selection is purely merit-based, considering marks in qualifying exams. No written test or interview is conducted.
What is the stipend for apprentices?
Graduate Apprentices receive ₹15,000/month, Diploma Apprentices ₹13,500/month, and ITI Apprentices ₹12,000/month.