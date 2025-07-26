MPBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Declared: Check MP Board Class 10, 12 Marksheet at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the results for the Class 10 (HSC) and Class 12 (HSSC) Supplementary Examinations 2025. The results were declared on July 25, 2025.

Students who appeared for the second main exam can now access and download their provisional marksheets from the official MPBSE websites, including mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

This announcement comes as a relief for the approximately 3.5 lakh students who participated in the supplementary exams. The exams provided a second opportunity for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the main examinations held earlier this year.

MP Board Supplementary Result 2025:

Particulars Details Board Name Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Exam Name MPBSE Class 10 & 12 Supplementary Examination 2025 Result Status Declared Result Date July 25, 2025 Credentials Required Roll Number, Application Number Official Websites mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

How to Download MPBSE Supplementary Result 2025?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their MP Board 10th and 12th supplementary results online:

Visit the official MPBSE result portal: mpbse.mponline.gov.in .

. On the homepage, locate and click on the “Exam Results” tab.

Find the link that reads “MPBSE – HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Result – 2025” or “HSSC (Class 12th) Supplementary Result – 2025”.

A new login window will appear on the screen.

Enter your nine-digit Roll Number and eight-digit Application Number in the designated fields.

Click on the “Submit” button to view your result.

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Carefully check all the details.

Download a copy of the provisional marksheet and take a printout for your records and future reference.

What’s Next After the Supplementary Result?

Students who have successfully cleared the supplementary exams can now proceed with their applications for higher education.

The online marksheet serves as a provisional document for admissions, but students must collect the original, official marksheet from their respective schools a few days after the result declaration. This result allows students to continue their academic journey without losing a year.

