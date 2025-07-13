Literacy Rate in India 2025: State-Wise Literacy Rate

As citizens of India, understanding the nation’s literacy rate is essential for tracking social progress and identifying areas that require focused attention. in 2025, India has achieved notable improvements in literacy, but significant disparities persist across states, union territories, and between genders.

India’s Literacy Rate in 2025

According to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS 2023–24), India’s overall literacy rate for individuals aged seven and above stands at 80.9%, reflecting consistent improvement over recent years.

The male literacy rate is 86.5%, while the female literacy rate is 75.3%, indicating a persistent but narrowing gender gap. These figures represent a marked increase from the 2011 Census (74.04%) and the 2021 estimate (77.7%).

Key Highlights

Category Statistic / State National Literacy Rate 80.9% Male Literacy Rate 86.5% Female Literacy Rate 75.3% Most Literate State Mizoram (98.2%) Least Literate State Andhra Pradesh (72.6%)

Top Five Most Literate States/UTs (2025)

State/UT Literacy Rate (%) Mizoram 98.2 Lakshadweep 97.3 Nagaland 95.7 Kerala 95.3 Meghalaya 94.2

Bottom Five Least Literate States/UTs (2025)

State/UT Literacy Rate (%) Andhra Pradesh 72.6 Bihar 74.3 Madhya Pradesh 75.2 Rajasthan 75.8 Jharkhand 76.7

State-Wise Literacy Data Table (2025)

S.No. State / UT Literacy Rate (%) 1 Mizoram 98.2 2 Lakshadweep 97.3 3 Nagaland 95.7 4 Kerala 95.3 5 Meghalaya 94.2 6 Tripura 93.7 7 Chandigarh 93.7 8 Goa 93.6 9 Puducherry 92.7 10 Manipur 92.0 11 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 88.5 12 Daman and Diu 89.4 13 Delhi 88.7 14 Himachal Pradesh 86.6 15 Assam 85.9 16 Maharashtra 84.8 17 Gujarat 82.4 18 Punjab 82.3 19 Sikkim 83.5 20 Tamil Nadu 82.9 21 Nagaland* 81.2 22 Manipur* 79.6 23 Meghalaya* 77.4 24 West Bengal 76.3 25 Chhattisgarh 75.3 26 Jharkhand 76.7 27 Madhya Pradesh 75.2 28 Rajasthan 75.8 29 Bihar 74.3 30 Jammu and Kashmir 73.4 31 Arunachal Pradesh 69.2 32 Uttarakhand 78.8 33 Uttar Pradesh 78.2 34 Telangana 76.9 35 Andhra Pradesh 72.6

*Note: Some states may appear twice due to data inconsistencies or different sources. Please verify with official data.

Mizoram’s achievement as the first ‘fully literate’ state is a testament to the success of targeted literacy campaigns, community involvement, and initiatives like the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram.

Government Initiatives for Improving Literacy

To address literacy challenges, the Indian government has implemented several programs:

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan: Focuses on universalizing elementary education.

Focuses on universalizing elementary education. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Promotes girl child education.

Promotes girl child education. Samagra Shiksha: Integrates school education from pre-primary to senior secondary levels.

Integrates school education from pre-primary to senior secondary levels. National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: Aims for universal foundational literacy by focusing on early childhood care and education.

FAQs About Literacy in India

What is India’s literacy rate in 2025? As of 2025, India’s overall literacy rate is approximately 80.9%. Which state has the highest literacy rate? Mizoram leads with a remarkable 98.2% literacy rate. What is the female literacy rate in India? The female literacy rate stands at 75.3%, highlighting a significant gender gap compared to males (86.5%).

India has made substantial progress in improving literacy rates but still has work to do to achieve universal education for all its citizens.

By addressing disparities and strengthening government initiatives, the nation can move closer to building a more literate and empowered society in the coming decade.