Literacy Rate in India 2025: State-Wise Literacy Rate

As citizens of India, understanding the nation’s literacy rate is essential for tracking social progress and identifying areas that require focused attention. in 2025, India has achieved notable improvements in literacy, but significant disparities persist across states, union territories, and between genders.
India’s Literacy Rate in 2025
According to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS 2023–24), India’s overall literacy rate for individuals aged seven and above stands at 80.9%, reflecting consistent improvement over recent years.
The male literacy rate is 86.5%, while the female literacy rate is 75.3%, indicating a persistent but narrowing gender gap. These figures represent a marked increase from the 2011 Census (74.04%) and the 2021 estimate (77.7%).
Key Highlights
|Category
|Statistic / State
|National Literacy Rate
|80.9%
|Male Literacy Rate
|86.5%
|Female Literacy Rate
|75.3%
|Most Literate State
|Mizoram (98.2%)
|Least Literate State
|Andhra Pradesh (72.6%)
Top Five Most Literate States/UTs (2025)
|State/UT
|Literacy Rate (%)
|Mizoram
|98.2
|Lakshadweep
|97.3
|Nagaland
|95.7
|Kerala
|95.3
|Meghalaya
|94.2
Bottom Five Least Literate States/UTs (2025)
|State/UT
|Literacy Rate (%)
|Andhra Pradesh
|72.6
|Bihar
|74.3
|Madhya Pradesh
|75.2
|Rajasthan
|75.8
|Jharkhand
|76.7
State-Wise Literacy Data Table (2025)
|S.No.
|State / UT
|Literacy Rate (%)
|1
|Mizoram
|98.2
|2
|Lakshadweep
|97.3
|3
|Nagaland
|95.7
|4
|Kerala
|95.3
|5
|Meghalaya
|94.2
|6
|Tripura
|93.7
|7
|Chandigarh
|93.7
|8
|Goa
|93.6
|9
|Puducherry
|92.7
|10
|Manipur
|92.0
|11
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|88.5
|12
|Daman and Diu
|89.4
|13
|Delhi
|88.7
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|86.6
|15
|Assam
|85.9
|16
|Maharashtra
|84.8
|17
|Gujarat
|82.4
|18
|Punjab
|82.3
|19
|Sikkim
|83.5
|20
|Tamil Nadu
|82.9
|21
|Nagaland*
|81.2
|22
|Manipur*
|79.6
|23
|Meghalaya*
|77.4
|24
|West Bengal
|76.3
|25
|Chhattisgarh
|75.3
|26
|Jharkhand
|76.7
|27
|Madhya Pradesh
|75.2
|28
|Rajasthan
|75.8
|29
|Bihar
|74.3
|30
|Jammu and Kashmir
|73.4
|31
|Arunachal Pradesh
|69.2
|32
|Uttarakhand
|78.8
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|78.2
|34
|Telangana
|76.9
|35
|Andhra Pradesh
|72.6
*Note: Some states may appear twice due to data inconsistencies or different sources. Please verify with official data.
Mizoram’s achievement as the first ‘fully literate’ state is a testament to the success of targeted literacy campaigns, community involvement, and initiatives like the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram.
Government Initiatives for Improving Literacy
To address literacy challenges, the Indian government has implemented several programs:
- Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan: Focuses on universalizing elementary education.
- Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Promotes girl child education.
- Samagra Shiksha: Integrates school education from pre-primary to senior secondary levels.
- National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: Aims for universal foundational literacy by focusing on early childhood care and education.
FAQs About Literacy in India
What is India’s literacy rate in 2025?
As of 2025, India’s overall literacy rate is approximately 80.9%.
Which state has the highest literacy rate?
Mizoram leads with a remarkable 98.2% literacy rate.
What is the female literacy rate in India?
The female literacy rate stands at 75.3%, highlighting a significant gender gap compared to males (86.5%).
India has made substantial progress in improving literacy rates but still has work to do to achieve universal education for all its citizens.
By addressing disparities and strengthening government initiatives, the nation can move closer to building a more literate and empowered society in the coming decade.