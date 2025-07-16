JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Released, Direct Link, Key Dates & Steps to Check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the Round 6 seat allotment result for JoSAA 2025 on its website. This marks the conclusion of the JoSAA counselling process for admissions into premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) across India.
Eligible candidates can now check their final allocation and proceed with the necessary confirmation steps.
How to Check JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result
To view your Round 6 seat allotment result:
- Visit the official JoSAA website: josaa.nic.in
- Click on the link for “Round 6 Seat Allotment Result” or sign in using your JEE Main application number and password.
- The allotment result for Round 6 will appear on the screen.
- Verify and download the provisional allotment letter for your records.
- Save a printout for future admission procedures.
Direct login link: JoSAA 2025 Candidate Login
Important Dates & Next Steps
|Event
|Date
|Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Declared
|July 16, 2025
|Online Reporting (Fee Payment/Doc Upload/Queries)
|July 16 – 20, 2025
|Last Date for Fee Payment (Seat Acceptance)
|July 20, 2025
|Withdrawal Option (NIT+ system only)
|July 16 – 21, 2025
|Closure for Query Response (Withdrawals)
|July 22, 2025
- Candidates allotted a seat in Round 6 must accept the seat by completing online reporting, uploading required documents, and paying the seat acceptance fee within the deadline.
- The slide or float option is not available in Round 6; candidates must freeze (accept) the seat allotted.
- For IITs, no withdrawal is permitted at this round. For NITs/IIITs/GFTIs, withdrawal is available until July 21, 2025.
Seat Acceptance Fee
|Category
|Seat Acceptance Fee
|SC/ST/GEN-PwD/GEN-EWS-PwD/OBC-NCL-PwD/SC-PwD/ST-PwD
|₹15,000
|All Other Categories
|₹30,000
It is essential to pay the seat acceptance fee before the deadline to confirm your admission. Failing to do so will result in seat cancellation.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is JoSAA Round 6 the last round for IITs and NITs admissions?
Yes, it is the final JoSAA round for all IITs and the NIT+ system. Further seat allocations for NITs, IIITs and GFTIs happen via CSAB, not JoSAA.
What must I do once I get a seat in Round 6?
Candidates must complete online reporting—accept the seat, upload documents, and pay the acceptance fee by July 20, 2025.
Where can I withdraw from the process?
Candidates allotted seats in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs can withdraw online until July 21, 2025. Withdrawal is not available for IITs in Round 6.