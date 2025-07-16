JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Released, Direct Link, Key Dates & Steps to Check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially released the Round 6 seat allotment result for JoSAA 2025 on its website. This marks the conclusion of the JoSAA counselling process for admissions into premier institutions such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) across India.

Eligible candidates can now check their final allocation and proceed with the necessary confirmation steps.

How to Check JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result

To view your Round 6 seat allotment result:

Visit the official JoSAA website: josaa.nic.in

Click on the link for “Round 6 Seat Allotment Result” or sign in using your JEE Main application number and password.

The allotment result for Round 6 will appear on the screen.

Verify and download the provisional allotment letter for your records.

Save a printout for future admission procedures.

Direct login link: JoSAA 2025 Candidate Login

Event Date Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Declared July 16, 2025 Online Reporting (Fee Payment/Doc Upload/Queries) July 16 – 20, 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment (Seat Acceptance) July 20, 2025 Withdrawal Option (NIT+ system only) July 16 – 21, 2025 Closure for Query Response (Withdrawals) July 22, 2025

Candidates allotted a seat in Round 6 must accept the seat by completing online reporting, uploading required documents, and paying the seat acceptance fee within the deadline.

The slide or float option is not available in Round 6; candidates must freeze (accept) the seat allotted.

in Round 6; candidates must freeze (accept) the seat allotted. For IITs, no withdrawal is permitted at this round. For NITs/IIITs/GFTIs, withdrawal is available until July 21, 2025.

Seat Acceptance Fee

Category Seat Acceptance Fee SC/ST/GEN-PwD/GEN-EWS-PwD/OBC-NCL-PwD/SC-PwD/ST-PwD ₹15,000 All Other Categories ₹30,000

It is essential to pay the seat acceptance fee before the deadline to confirm your admission. Failing to do so will result in seat cancellation.

