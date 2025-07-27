Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Declared: Direct Link, Merit List, and Next Steps

By Mkeshav
Published on: July 27, 2025
The Indian Army has officially declared the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 result, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of aspirants across the country.

Candidates who participated in the Agniveer CEE held between June 30 and July 10, 2025, can now check their qualifying status and download the result PDF from the official recruitment portal, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The release of the results marks a pivotal moment in the selection process under the Agnipath Scheme, opening the pathway for shortlisted candidates to progress toward serving the nation.

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025: Key Updates

The Indian Army Agniveer recruitment under the Agnipath Scheme offers youth the opportunity to serve on a four-year term in various posts, including General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman, and Women Military Police, among others.

This year, over 13 lakh candidates competed for approximately 25,000 vacancies, underscoring the scale and prestige of the selection process.

The CEE results are published zone-wise and ARO-wise in PDF format. Shortlisted candidates will move to the next stage, which includes the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Medical Examination, and Document Verification—each step essential for final merit and appointment.

ParticularsDetails
Exam NameIndian Army Agniveer CEE 2025
Conducting BodyIndian Army
Exam DatesJune 30 – July 10, 2025
Result Declaration DateJuly 26, 2025
Result StatusReleased
PostsAgniveer (GD, Tech, Clerk, Tradesman, etc.)
Vacancies~25,000
Credentials RequiredRoll Number, Date of Birth
Next StagePET, PMT, Medical, Document Verification
Official Websitejoinindianarmy.nic.in

How to Download Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result

To ensure easy access for all candidates, the Indian Army has released the result in both region-wise and post-wise lists. Here’s how to check your result:

  • Visit the Indian Army recruitment portal: joinindianarmy.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, locate and click the “CEE Results” or “Agniveer Result 2025” link under the latest notifications.
  • Select your Zone/ARO and relevant post to access the PDF result.
  • Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number in the list.
  • Download and save the result PDF for reference during further stages of the selection process.

Candidates must verify all details and keep their roll number handy for efficient searching.

Download Result Direct Link

Agniveer Recruitment: Selection Stages Overview

The Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment involves a three-stage selection process:

StageDetails
Stage 1: CEE (Written)Completed – Objective Type exam held in 13 languages
Stage 2: PET & PMTPhysical Efficiency and Measurement Tests (Nov 8–9, 2025, tent.)
Stage 3: Medical/Doc.Medical Examination & Document Verification

Candidates who clear the written exam will soon receive information about the PET/PMT and should start preparing physically.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When was the Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 result declared?

The result was officially released on July 26, 2025.

Where can I download the Agniveer CEE result?

Results are available on the Indian Army’s official recruitment portal: joinindianarmy.nic.in.

How many vacancies are being filled under Agniveer 2025 recruitment?

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 25,000 positions under various categories.

