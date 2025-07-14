Indian Air Force Recruitment 2025 Begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Check Agniveer Vayu Registration Last Date, Eligibility, Age Limit and More

The Indian Air Force has officially commenced the Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025 under the Agnipath scheme, inviting applications from eligible male and female candidates across India. This recruitment drive offers a prestigious opportunity for young aspirants to serve the nation and build a dynamic career in the Air Force. The online registration process has started and is open exclusively on the official portal, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The online application window for the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025 is open from 11th July 2025 and will close on 31st July 2025. Interested candidates must complete the registration process within this period, as no extension will be provided. The application process is entirely online, ensuring a transparent and efficient selection system.

How to Apply

Candidates should visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in to fill out the application form. After successful registration, applicants must upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form. It is advised to keep a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Vacancy Details and Selection Process

The Indian Air Force is offering approximately 2500 vacancies for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2026. The selection process is rigorous and comprises three main phases:

Phase I: Online Test (covering Science and Non-Science subjects)

Candidates must clear each phase to progress to the next stage. The recruitment is open to both unmarried male and female Indian citizens.

Eligibility Criteria for Agniveer Vayu 2025

Educational Qualification

Science Subjects: Candidates must have passed 10+2/Intermediate with Mathematics, Physics, and English, securing at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English.

Age Limit

Applicants must be born between 2nd July 2005 and 2nd January 2009 (both dates inclusive). The minimum age required is 17.5 years, and the maximum age limit is 21 years at the time of enrolment.

Physical Standards

Height: Minimum 152.5 cm

Application Fee

The application fee for all categories is Rs. 550/-. The fee must be paid online through the designated payment gateway during the application process.

Event Date Application Start Date 11th July 2025 Last Date to Apply 31st July 2025 Online Exam Date From 25th September 2025 Admit Card Release To be announced Result Declaration To be announced

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the last date to apply for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025? The last date to submit the online application is 31st July 2025. Who can apply for Agniveer Vayu 2025? Both unmarried male and female candidates who meet the educational, age, and physical criteria can apply. What is the age limit for Agniveer Vayu 2025? Candidates must be between 17.5 and 21 years of age at the time of enrolment.

Conclusion

The Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2025 is a golden opportunity for young aspirants to serve the nation and build a rewarding career in the defence sector. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully, ensure they meet all eligibility criteria, and complete the application process before the deadline. Stay updated with the official website for further announcements regarding admit cards, exam dates, and results.

For the latest updates on government jobs, results, and notifications, keep visiting this page. All the best to the aspirants!