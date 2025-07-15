India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025 Released for 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

The India Post has officially released the 5th Merit List 2025 for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. Candidates who were not included in the previously published four merit lists now have another opportunity to secure one of the 21,413 GDS vacancies across the country.

The merit list is now available for all regions on the official website, offering aspiring candidates a transparent route to government service.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Overview

To help candidates quickly understand the recruitment drive and the next steps, here is an overview:

Particulars Details Organization India Post Post Name Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Number of Vacancies 21,413 Merit List 5th (Released 9th July 2025) Selection Criteria 10th Marks Based, No Exam Next Step Document Verification Result Status Out Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

How to Download the India Post GDS 5th Merit List 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their selection status:

Visit the official India Post GDS portal: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Navigate to the “Candidates’ Corner.” Choose your respective state or postal circle. Click on the “Supplementary List – V (5th Merit List)” link. Download the PDF file for your state. Use Ctrl + F to search for your name, registration number, or roll number in the merit list. Print or save the PDF for future reference.

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025: Download Link & Details

For those waiting for the 4th Merit List, it is also available on the same official portal. The lists contain names of provisionally qualified candidates and are periodically updated as per state/circle-wise vacancies.

Post-Merit List: What Happens Next?

If your name appears in the 5th Merit List 2025, the following steps are crucial:

Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates must appear for document verification at designated centers. You will be notified through SMS, email, or portal notification. The process must be completed by the specified deadline (e.g., 24th July 2025 for the 5th list).

Shortlisted candidates must appear for document verification at designated centers. You will be notified through SMS, email, or portal notification. The process must be completed by the specified deadline (e.g., 24th July 2025 for the 5th list). Essential Documents to Carry: 10th/Matriculation mark sheet and certificate Date of Birth proof Caste/Category certificate (if applicable) Domicile/residence certificate Identity proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, etc.) Passport-size photographs Disability certificate (if applicable)

Final Appointment: Upon successful verification, you will receive your posting details and joining instructions. Those who fail verification or do not meet eligibility will be disqualified.

Selection Process for GDS

Selection is strictly merit-based (10th class marks) with no written exam or interview. Tie-breakers and reservation policies are applied according to government rules.

All eligible applicants who satisfy the qualifications and age limit have been considered automatically during preparation of each successive merit list. After document verification and medical examination, offers of appointment are issued.