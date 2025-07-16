ICSI CSEET Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Scorecard at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the CSEET Result 2025 for the July session. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on July 5 and 7, 2025, can now view and download their subject-wise marks and formal e-result-cum-marks statement from the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET July 2025 Result Overview

Event Date/Details Exam Date July 5 & 7, 2025 Result Declared July 16, 2025, 2:00 PM IST Official Website icsi.edu Direct Result Link Via candidate login at icsi.edu Pass Percentage 73.01% (July 2025 Session) Scorecard Availability Digital only (no physical copies)

How to Check ICSI CSEET 2025 Result

Follow these steps to access your CSEET July 2025 result:

Visit the official ICSI website.

Click on the “CSEET July 2025 Result” link displayed on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Upon successful login, view and download your scorecard.

Save the formal e-result-cum-marks statement for your records.

Note: No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued. It is available only in digital format for download.

Direct Link to Download ICSI CSEET Scorecard

Pass Percentage and Minimum Qualifying Marks

Pass Percentage (July 2025 Session): 73.01%

73.01% Minimum Requirement: 40% in each paper and 50% overall.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)