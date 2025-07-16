ICSI CSEET Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Scorecard at icsi.edu

By Mkeshav
Published on: July 16, 2025
exam Result
Google News
Follow Us

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the CSEET Result 2025 for the July session. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on July 5 and 7, 2025, can now view and download their subject-wise marks and formal e-result-cum-marks statement from the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET July 2025 Result Overview

EventDate/Details
Exam DateJuly 5 & 7, 2025
Result DeclaredJuly 16, 2025, 2:00 PM IST
Official Websiteicsi.edu
Direct Result LinkVia candidate login at icsi.edu
Pass Percentage73.01% (July 2025 Session)
Scorecard AvailabilityDigital only (no physical copies)

    How to Check ICSI CSEET 2025 Result

    Follow these steps to access your CSEET July 2025 result:

    • Visit the official ICSI website.
    • Click on the “CSEET July 2025 Result” link displayed on the homepage.
    • Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login window.
    • Upon successful login, view and download your scorecard.
    • Save the formal e-result-cum-marks statement for your records.

    Note: No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued. It is available only in digital format for download.

    Direct Link to Download ICSI CSEET Scorecard

    Pass Percentage and Minimum Qualifying Marks

    • Pass Percentage (July 2025 Session): 73.01%
    • Minimum Requirement: 40% in each paper and 50% overall.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How do I check my CSEET July 2025 result?

    Visit icsi.edu, use your registration number and date of birth to log in, and download your e-result-cum-marks statement.

    Will I receive a physical result copy?

    No physical copies are sent. Download your digital scorecard from the official website.

    What are the qualifying marks in CSEET?

    A minimum of 40% per paper and 50% overall is mandatory to pass the CSEET.

    Join WhatsApp
    Join Now
    Join Telegram
    Join Now

    Related Post

    Sarkari Result

    Stay informed about the latest government job updates with our Sarkari Job Update website. We provide timely and accurate information on upcoming government job vacancies, application deadlines, exam schedules, and more.

    Sarkari Job

    Railway job Bank Jobs Police Jobs SSC Jobs

    Quick Links

    About Us Privacy Policy Contact Us Disclaimer DMCA

    Follow Us

    Follow Us On Social Media
    Get Latest Update On Social Media
    Join Now
    © 2025 Allresultportal.com | All rights reserved.