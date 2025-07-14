IB ACIO (II) Executive Recruitment 2025, Notification Out for 3,717 Posts at mha.gov.in

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released the much-awaited notification for the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) for 2025.

This year, a total of 3,717 vacancies have been announced, offering a significant opportunity for graduates seeking a prestigious government career in intelligence and security services. The online application process will be conducted through the official MHA website, mha.gov.in, starting from 19th July 2025.

Event Date Notification Release 14th July 2025 Application Start Date 19th July 2025 Last Date to Apply 10th August 2025 Exam Date To be announced

Vacancy Details

Category Vacancies UR (General) 1,537 OBC 946 EWS 442 SC 566 ST 226 Total 3,717

IB ACIO (II) Executive Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Nationality

Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university is mandatory.

Age Limit (as on 10th August 2025)

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 27 years

Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms: OBC: 3 years SC/ST: 5 years Departmental candidates: up to 40 years (with 3 years of regular service) Other relaxations as per official notification



Application Fee

Category Fee Amount (INR) General/OBC/EWS (Male) 650 SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Female candidates 550

Payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.

Selection Process

The selection for IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive will be conducted in three stages:

Tier-I Exam: Objective type (100 MCQs, 1 hour, negative marking of 1/4 per wrong answer) Tier-II Exam: Descriptive type (Essay writing, English comprehension, and précis writing) Tier-III: Interview/Personality Test

Candidates must qualify each stage to proceed to the next.

Salary and Benefits

Pay Scale : Level 7 (₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission.

: Level 7 (₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission. Additional allowances and benefits as per government rules.

IB ACIO (II) Executive Recruitment 2025: How to Apply