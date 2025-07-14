IB ACIO (II) Executive Recruitment 2025, Notification Out for 3,717 Posts at mha.gov.in

By Mkeshav
Published on: July 14, 2025
Job Details
Job Post
ACIO-II/Executive
Qualification
Bachelor’s Degree
Age Limit
18-27 years
Last Apply Date
09 Aug, 2025

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released the much-awaited notification for the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) for 2025.

This year, a total of 3,717 vacancies have been announced, offering a significant opportunity for graduates seeking a prestigious government career in intelligence and security services. The online application process will be conducted through the official MHA website, mha.gov.in, starting from 19th July 2025.

IB ACIO (II) Executive Recruitment 2025 Important Dates:

EventDate
Notification Release14th July 2025
Application Start Date19th July 2025
Last Date to Apply10th August 2025
Exam DateTo be announced

Vacancy Details

CategoryVacancies
UR (General)1,537
OBC946
EWS442
SC566
ST226
Total3,717

IB ACIO (II) Executive Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Nationality

  • Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification

  • Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university is mandatory.

Age Limit (as on 10th August 2025)

  • Minimum Age: 18 years
  • Maximum Age: 27 years
  • Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms:
    • OBC: 3 years
    • SC/ST: 5 years
    • Departmental candidates: up to 40 years (with 3 years of regular service)
    • Other relaxations as per official notification

Application Fee

CategoryFee Amount (INR)
General/OBC/EWS (Male)650
SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Female candidates550
  • Payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.

Selection Process

The selection for IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive will be conducted in three stages:

  1. Tier-I Exam: Objective type (100 MCQs, 1 hour, negative marking of 1/4 per wrong answer)
  2. Tier-II Exam: Descriptive type (Essay writing, English comprehension, and précis writing)
  3. Tier-III: Interview/Personality Test

Candidates must qualify each stage to proceed to the next.

Salary and Benefits

  • Pay Scale: Level 7 (₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission.
  • Additional allowances and benefits as per government rules.

IB ACIO (II) Executive Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

  • Visit the official MHA website: mha.gov.in
  • Click on the IB ACIO (II) Executive Recruitment 2025 link.
  • Register and fill in the required details.
  • Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee.
  • Submit the application and download/print the confirmation page for future reference.
