hsbte.org.in Diploma results 2025 released for semester exams

The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has officially released the Diploma Semester Exam Results 2025 for students who appeared in the May-June session. The results are now available online, and students from various diploma courses can check and download their marksheets directly from the official website, hsbte.org.in.
This announcement is a significant academic milestone, allowing students to review their performance and plan their next steps.
Exam and Result Highlights
|Detail
|Information
|Exam Conducting Body
|Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE)
|Exam Session
|May-June 2025
|Courses Covered
|Various Diploma Courses (except Pharmacy)
|Result Release Date
|July 14, 2025
|Result Mode
|Online
|Official Website
|hsbte.org.in
How to Check HSBTE Diploma Results 2025
To access your semester exam results, follow these steps:
- Visit the official HSBTE website at hsbte.org.in.
- Click on the “Results” or “Examination” tab on the homepage.
- Select your diploma course and semester from the available options.
- Enter your roll number or registration number as per your admit card.
- Submit the details to view your result.
- Download and print your marksheet for future reference.
Ensure you have your login credentials ready for a smooth result-checking process.
The release of the HSBTE Diploma Results 2025 marks a crucial update for diploma students in Haryana. Students should promptly check their results, verify all details, and take any necessary actions such as applying for re-evaluation if required.
Stay connected with the official HSBTE portal for further updates on supplementary exams, re-evaluation, and academic schedules.
Best wishes to all students for their continued academic success!