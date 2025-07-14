HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 Released, Direct Link to Download Semester Exam Marksheet at hsbte.org.in

July 14, 2025
The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has officially declared the Diploma Semester Exam Result 2025 for various diploma courses conducted in the May-June 2025 session. Students who appeared for the semester examinations can now check and download their marksheets from the official website hsbte.org.in. This result announcement is a significant milestone for diploma students across Haryana, enabling them to assess their academic performance and plan for the next academic steps.

Overview of HSBTE Diploma Result 2025

DetailInformation
Exam Conducting BodyHaryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE)
Exam SessionMay-June 2025
Courses CoveredVarious Diploma Courses (except Pharmacy)
Result Release DateJuly 14, 2025
Result ModeOnline
Official Websitehsbte.org.in

How to Check HSBTE Diploma Result 2025

Students can easily access their results by following these simple steps:

  • Visit the official HSBTE website at hsbte.org.in.
  • Click on the “Results” or “Examination” tab available on the homepage.
  • Select the relevant diploma course and semester from the list provided.
  • Enter your roll number or registration number as printed on your admit card.
  • Submit the details to view your result.
  • Download and print the marksheet for future reference.

It is important for students to keep their login credentials handy to avoid any delays in accessing the results.

Important Notes

  • Results for Pharmacy diploma courses are not included in this release and will be declared separately.
  • Students who are not satisfied with their results may apply for re-evaluation or obtain a photocopy of their evaluated answer sheets through their respective colleges.
  • It is recommended to download and keep a hard copy of the result for future academic and professional use.
