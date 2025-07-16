HPBOSE D.El.Ed. CET 2025 Result Out, Over 3,000 Qualify – Check Direct Link to Download Scorecards Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially announced the results for the HPBOSE D.El.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025. The declaration comes as a major update for thousands of aspiring teachers across Himachal Pradesh who eagerly awaited their performance report.

The HPBOSE D.El.Ed. CET 2025 examination was conducted on 29th May 2025 across 87 examination centers, ensuring a fair and transparent process for all candidates.

This year witnessed an enthusiastic response, with a total of 15,609 applications received. Out of these, 14,352 candidates appeared for the state-level entrance exam, while 1,257 remained absent.

Out of those who participated, 3,203 candidates have successfully qualified for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.), carving a pathway to a promising career in the teaching sector.

HPBOSE D.El.Ed. CET 2025 Highlights

Particulars Details Exam Name HPBOSE D.El.Ed. CET 2025 Conducting Authority Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Exam Date 29th May 2025 Total Applications 15,609 Candidates Appeared 14,352 Candidates Qualified 3,203 Official Website hpbose.org Result Date 15th July 2025

Steps to Download HPBOSE D.El.Ed. CET 2025 Scorecard

To ensure all candidates can conveniently access and download their results, HPBOSE has streamlined the result-checking process through its official portal. Here’s how students can check and download their HPBOSE D.El.Ed. CET 2025 scorecards:

Visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.

Navigate to the ‘D.El.Ed CET 2025’ link available on the home page.

Enter your roll number or application number in the provided login section.

Click the submit button to view your result.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Make sure to retain a printout of the scorecard for admissions and verification processes.

Verification and Counselling Schedule

HPBOSE has informed that the document verification process for candidates under the sports quota will be held at the HPBOSE headquarters in Dharamshala on the 21st and 22nd of July 2025, starting from 10:30 am. Qualified candidates are required to bring their original certificates for verification.

Further details regarding the counselling process, seat allotment, and the final merit list for admission will be updated on the official HPBOSE website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for real-time updates and important notifications about the admission schedule.

HPBOSE D.El.Ed. CET 2025: Selection Process

Candidates who have qualified in the CET 2025 will participate in the counselling and seat allocation process. Admission is strictly based on the rank secured in the merit list, reservation policies, and verification of supporting documents. The programme aims to train and develop competent elementary level teachers across the state.

Admission Eligibility and Criteria