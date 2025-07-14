HPBOSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Released for Class 10th, 12th Exams 2025

By Mkeshav
Published on: July 14, 2025
Google News
Follow Us

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially released the date sheet for the Class 10th and 12th supplementary examinations for 2025. These exams are a crucial opportunity for students who wish to improve their scores or clear subjects they did not pass in the main board exams.

The HP Board supplementary exams for both Class 10th and 12th are scheduled to begin on July 22, 2025. All exams will be conducted in a single morning session, running from 8:45 am to 12:00 noon. This unified timing ensures clarity and convenience for students and exam staff alike.

HP Board Supplementary Exams 2025 Key Details

    Exam Start DateJuly 22, 2025
    Classes10th and 12th (Supplementary)
    SessionMorning only
    Exam Timing8:45 am to 12:00 noon

    Tentative Exam Schedule Table

    ClassExam Start DateSession TimingMode
    10thJuly 22, 20258:45 am – 12:00 pmOffline
    12thJuly 22, 20258:45 am – 12:00 pmOffline

    Note: The detailed subject-wise date sheet is available on the official HPBOSE website. Students are advised to check the official notification for their specific subject exam dates.

    Datesheet

    What’s Next for Students?

    • Download the official date sheet from the HPBOSE website and mark your exam dates.
    • Prepare all necessary documents and stationery in advance.
    • Revise thoroughly and clarify any doubts with teachers before the exam date.
    Join WhatsApp
    Join Now
    Join Telegram
    Join Now

    Related Post

    Sarkari Result

    Stay informed about the latest government job updates with our Sarkari Job Update website. We provide timely and accurate information on upcoming government job vacancies, application deadlines, exam schedules, and more.

    Sarkari Job

    Railway job Bank Jobs Police Jobs SSC Jobs

    Quick Links

    About Us Contact Us Disclaimer Privacy Policy

    Follow Us

    Follow Us On Social Media
    Get Latest Update On Social Media
    Join Now
    © 2025 Allresultportal.com | All rights reserved.