HPBOSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Released for Class 10th, 12th Exams 2025

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially released the date sheet for the Class 10th and 12th supplementary examinations for 2025. These exams are a crucial opportunity for students who wish to improve their scores or clear subjects they did not pass in the main board exams.

The HP Board supplementary exams for both Class 10th and 12th are scheduled to begin on July 22, 2025. All exams will be conducted in a single morning session, running from 8:45 am to 12:00 noon. This unified timing ensures clarity and convenience for students and exam staff alike.

HP Board Supplementary Exams 2025 Key Details

Exam Start Date July 22, 2025 Classes 10th and 12th (Supplementary) Session Morning only Exam Timing 8:45 am to 12:00 noon

Tentative Exam Schedule Table

Class Exam Start Date Session Timing Mode 10th July 22, 2025 8:45 am – 12:00 pm Offline 12th July 22, 2025 8:45 am – 12:00 pm Offline

Note: The detailed subject-wise date sheet is available on the official HPBOSE website. Students are advised to check the official notification for their specific subject exam dates.

Datesheet

What’s Next for Students?