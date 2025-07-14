HPBOSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Released for Class 10th, 12th Exams 2025

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially released the date sheet for the Class 10th and 12th supplementary examinations for 2025. These exams are a crucial opportunity for students who wish to improve their scores or clear subjects they did not pass in the main board exams.
The HP Board supplementary exams for both Class 10th and 12th are scheduled to begin on July 22, 2025. All exams will be conducted in a single morning session, running from 8:45 am to 12:00 noon. This unified timing ensures clarity and convenience for students and exam staff alike.
HP Board Supplementary Exams 2025 Key Details
|Exam Start Date
|July 22, 2025
|Classes
|10th and 12th (Supplementary)
|Session
|Morning only
|Exam Timing
|8:45 am to 12:00 noon
Tentative Exam Schedule Table
|Class
|Exam Start Date
|Session Timing
|Mode
|10th
|July 22, 2025
|8:45 am – 12:00 pm
|Offline
|12th
|July 22, 2025
|8:45 am – 12:00 pm
|Offline
Note: The detailed subject-wise date sheet is available on the official HPBOSE website. Students are advised to check the official notification for their specific subject exam dates.
What’s Next for Students?
- Download the official date sheet from the HPBOSE website and mark your exam dates.
- Prepare all necessary documents and stationery in advance.
- Revise thoroughly and clarify any doubts with teachers before the exam date.