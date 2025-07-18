GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared: Gujarat Board 10th Supply Result, Direct Link at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially announced the GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 on its portal, bringing relief and a fresh opportunity for thousands of students who appeared in the 10th supply examinations across the state.

Students who sat for the supplementary exams can now check their results and download their mark sheets directly from the Gujarat Board’s official website.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025: Key Highlights

Particulars Details Board Name Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Examination Name SSC (10th) Supplementary Exam 2025 Result Status Declared Result Date 18 July 2025 Mode of Result Online Official Website gseb.org Credentials Required Seat Number/Roll Number Type of Exam Supply/Compartment

How to Check GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025

Candidates can view and download their GSEB 10th Supply Result 2025 by following these simple steps:

Visit the official GSEB website at gseb.org .

. On the homepage, search for the link titled “SSC Supplementary Result 2025.”

Click on the result link and enter your seat number or roll number in the designated field.

Submit the details to access your result.

Download and print the mark sheet for future use.

It is strongly recommended that students verify their details carefully on the mark sheet, such as name, subject-wise marks, and overall status, to avoid any discrepancies.

What After GSEB 10th Supply Result 2025?

Students who have cleared their supplementary exams are now eligible to continue their academic journey by seeking admission in Class 11 or applying for vocational courses as per their interest.

Those who could not clear the supply examination should consult with their respective schools and the GSEB for guidance on possible next steps, including re-attempts, counseling, or alternate educational pathways.