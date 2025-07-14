DRDO Internship 2025 for Engineering Students, Application Form, Documents, and Eligibility

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened applications for its prestigious Internship 2025 program, offering engineering students an invaluable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in advanced defense research.

The program is available across various DRDO laboratories and centers, with a focus on disciplines such as Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Aerospace, and allied engineering fields.

The internship is typically paid, with a monthly stipend, and is highly competitive due to its career-enhancing potential

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the DRDO Internship 2025, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Educational Qualification: Final-year B.E./B.Tech students in relevant engineering streams (such as Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical, Aerospace, etc.) from AICTE/UGC-recognized institutions. M.Sc students (Physics or Chemistry) in their second year may also apply for certain positions

Academic Performance: Minimum CGPA of 7.5 (or 60% marks) for B.E./B.Tech students. M.Sc students must have at least 75% marks in their first year

Age Limit: Applicants should not be older than 28 years as of July 20, 2025.

Nationality: Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

Other Requirements: A No Objection Certificate (NOC) or referral letter from the Principal or Head of Department of the candidate’s institution is mandatory.



Internship Duration and Stipend

Duration: The standard duration is six months, starting from August 1, 2025.

The standard duration is six months, starting from August 1, 2025. Stipend: Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, paid in two installments over the course of the internship.

Application Process

How to Apply

Download the Application Form: Obtain the official application form from the DRDO website or the respective DRDO laboratory’s notification page. Prepare Required Documents: Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Attach all required documents (see below). Submission: Send the completed application form and documents by speed post to the address specified in the notification (e.g., Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad).

Email a scanned copy of the application and documents to the provided email address (e.g., [email protected]). Deadline: The last date to apply is July 20, 2025. Late applications will not be considered.

Required Documents

Applicants must submit self-attested copies of the following documents along with the application form:

Recent passport-size photograph

Aadhar Card (or government-issued photo ID)

College ID card

Bonafide certificate from the institution

Referral/No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Principal/Head of Department

Mark sheets of all completed semesters (reflecting CGPA/percentage)

Police verification certificate (to be submitted at the time of joining)

Bank account details (Aadhar-seeded passbook copy, if required by the lab).

Selection Process

Shortlisting: Candidates are shortlisted based on academic merit (CGPA/percentage) and the strength of their application.

Candidates are shortlisted based on academic merit (CGPA/percentage) and the strength of their application. Interview: Shortlisted candidates may be called for an online or offline interview.

Shortlisted candidates may be called for an online or offline interview. Final Selection: Selected candidates will be notified via email. Final selection is subject to document verification, including police verification and NOC from the institution.

DRDO Internship 2025: Summary Table

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)