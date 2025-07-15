Dr MGR Medical University Result 2025 OUT: Download UG & PG Marksheet at tnmgrmu.ac.in

By Mkeshav
Published on: July 15, 2025
exam Result
Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU) has officially declared the 2025 examination results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses.

Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results and download their marksheets directly from the university’s official website, tnmgrmu.ac.in.

Quick Overview: TNMGRMU Result 2025

ParticularsDetails
University NameTamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU)
CoursesUG & PG (e.g., MBBS, BDS, B.Pharm, Nursing, Allied Health, MD/MS, MDS, etc.)
Result Year2025
Result StatusDeclared
Official Websitetnmgrmu.ac.in
Marksheet AvailabilityOnline Download

How to Check and Download Your TNMGRMU Result 2025

Follow these step-by-step instructions to access your UG or PG exam results and download your marksheet:

  1. Visit the Official Website:
  2. Select the ‘Results’ Section:
    • On the homepage, look for the ‘Results’ link or tab, typically located in the main menu or under ‘Examinations.’
  3. Choose Your Course and Exam Session:
    • Click on the relevant exam session (e.g., UG/PG 2025).
    • Select your course (MBBS, BDS, B.Sc Nursing, Pharmacy, etc.).
  4. Enter Required Details:
    • Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
  5. Access Your Result:
    • Submit the entered details.
    • Your result will appear on the screen, displaying subject-wise marks and overall status (Pass/Fail).
  6. Download Marksheet:
    • Click the ‘Download’ or ‘Print’ button to save your provisional marksheet as a PDF.

For convenience, students can directly visit the official results portal:

What to Do After Result Declaration?

  • Verify Details: Carefully check your personal and academic details on the marksheet.
  • Original Marksheet: The online result is provisional. Collect your official, signed marksheet from your college or university office after the formal notification.
  • Apply for Revaluation (if needed): If you believe there’s a discrepancy in your marks, apply for revaluation or re-totalling via the university’s prescribed procedure.
  • Next Steps: Successful candidates should follow their respective colleges’ instructions for the next academic session, internships, or placements.
