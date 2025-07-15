Dr MGR Medical University Result 2025 OUT: Download UG & PG Marksheet at tnmgrmu.ac.in

Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU) has officially declared the 2025 examination results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses.

Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results and download their marksheets directly from the university’s official website, tnmgrmu.ac.in.

Quick Overview: TNMGRMU Result 2025

Particulars Details University Name Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU) Courses UG & PG (e.g., MBBS, BDS, B.Pharm, Nursing, Allied Health, MD/MS, MDS, etc.) Result Year 2025 Result Status Declared Official Website tnmgrmu.ac.in Marksheet Availability Online Download

How to Check and Download Your TNMGRMU Result 2025

Follow these step-by-step instructions to access your UG or PG exam results and download your marksheet:

Visit the Official Website: Go to tnmgrmu.ac.in. Select the ‘Results’ Section: On the homepage, look for the ‘Results’ link or tab, typically located in the main menu or under ‘Examinations.’ Choose Your Course and Exam Session: Click on the relevant exam session (e.g., UG/PG 2025).

Select your course (MBBS, BDS, B.Sc Nursing, Pharmacy, etc.). Enter Required Details: Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth. Access Your Result: Submit the entered details.

Your result will appear on the screen, displaying subject-wise marks and overall status (Pass/Fail). Download Marksheet: Click the ‘Download’ or ‘Print’ button to save your provisional marksheet as a PDF.

Direct Link to TNMGRMU Results 2025

For convenience, students can directly visit the official results portal:

What to Do After Result Declaration?