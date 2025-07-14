CLAT 2026 Registration Soon, Check CLAT UG/PG Exam Schedule @consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Registration Dates

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is expected to commence the CLAT 2026 registration process soon for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law aspirants. As per recent updates, the application window is likely to open in July or August 2025 on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates aspiring to secure admission in top NLUs across India should prepare to complete their registration as soon as the process begins to avoid last-minute issues

Event Tentative Date CLAT 2026 Notification Release July/August 2025 Registration Start Date July/August 2025 Last Date to Apply October/November 2025 Application Correction Window October 2025 Admit Card Release November 2025 CLAT UG/PG 2026 Exam Date 14th December 2025 (Tentative) Answer Key Release December 2025 Result Declaration December 2025 Counselling Start Date December 2025

How to Register for CLAT 2026

The registration process for CLAT 2026 will be conducted online. Here’s a step-by-step guide for aspiring candidates:

Visit the Official Website: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Register: Click on the “Register” or “Apply for CLAT 2026” button. Enter your name, mobile number, email ID, and create a password.

Click on the “Register” or “Apply for CLAT 2026” button. Enter your name, mobile number, email ID, and create a password. Verify Account: Complete the security check and verify your account using the OTP sent to your registered mobile/email.

Complete the security check and verify your account using the OTP sent to your registered mobile/email. Fill Application Form: Log in with your credentials, provide personal and academic details, and select your preferred program (UG/PG).

Log in with your credentials, provide personal and academic details, and select your preferred program (UG/PG). Upload Documents: Upload a recent passport-size photograph, signature, and relevant certificates in the prescribed format.

Upload a recent passport-size photograph, signature, and relevant certificates in the prescribed format. Select NLU Preferences: Choose the order of preference for NLUs.

Choose the order of preference for NLUs. Pay Application Fee: Pay the fee online via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Pay the fee online via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI. Submit and Download: Review the form, submit, and download the confirmation page for future reference

CLAT 2026 Exam Schedule and Pattern

Both CLAT UG and PG exams are expected to be held on 14th December 2025 in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. The duration will be 2 hours, and the question paper will be in English.

CLAT UG 2026 Exam Pattern

Total Questions: 120 (Multiple Choice Questions)

120 (Multiple Choice Questions) Subjects: English Language, Current Affairs (including GK), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques

English Language, Current Affairs (including GK), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques Marking Scheme: +1 for each correct answer, -0.25 for each wrong answer

Eligibility Criteria

For UG Program

Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent with at least 45% marks (40% for SC/ST)

10+2 or equivalent with at least 45% marks (40% for SC/ST) Age Limit: No upper age limit

No upper age limit Appearing Candidates: Those appearing in 10+2 in 2026 can also apply

For PG Program

Qualification: LLB or equivalent with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST)

LLB or equivalent with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST) Age Limit: No upper age limit

No upper age limit Appearing Candidates: Final year LLB students can apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)