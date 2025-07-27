CAT 2025 Notification Out Soon @iimcat.ac.in: Registration Date, Eligibility & More

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are all set to release the much-awaited CAT 2025 notification on July 27, 2025.
Aspirants seeking admission to prestigious IIMs and other top B-schools nationwide should stay alert as the official brochure, detailed eligibility, important dates, and guidelines will be available this week on the official portal—iimcat.ac.in.
The Common Admission Test (CAT) remains the gateway for hundreds of MBA and PGDM programs in India, drawing around 3 lakh participants annually.
CAT 2025 Key Dates & Timeline
This year, IIM Kozhikode is convening the CAT, and all events will unfold as per the following tentative schedule:
|Event
|Date
|CAT Notification Release
|July 27, 2025
|Registration Start
|August 1 or August 2, 2025
|Registration Deadline
|September 20 or 21, 2025
|Admit Card Release
|November 6 or 20, 2025
|CAT 2025 Exam Date
|November 30, 2025
|Answer Key Release
|December 3, 2025
|Result Announcement
|December 20, 2025
Candidates should regularly check iimcat.ac.in for official updates and instructions related to these dates.
CAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for CAT 2025, an applicant must fulfill these requirements:
- Hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution.
- Have scored at least 50% aggregate marks for General/EWS/NC-OBC candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates.
- Final year graduation students can also apply, provided they furnish proof of passing by a stipulated date.
- Candidates with professional degrees (CA/CS/ICWA) are also eligible.
- There is no age limit and no restriction on the number of attempts.
CAT 2025 Application Process
All registrations and applications for CAT 2025 must be completed online via iimcat.ac.in. The process involves:
- Registration on the official website with personal details and contact information.
- Filling out the detailed application form, including academic qualifications, work experience (if any), and program preferences.
- Uploading scanned copies of required documents such as photograph, signature, and category certificates.
- Payment of the registration fee (expected to be ₹2,500 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹1,250 for SC/ST/PwD categories).
- Choosing preferred exam centers from a vast pan-India list (up to 6 cities).
Applicants are strongly advised to prepare the required documents in the prescribed format before the registration window opens. All communications and admit card download will also be online.
CAT 2025 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
CAT 2025 will be a computer-based test conducted across more than 150 cities in India. The examination will span three sessions on November 30, 2025. The structure includes:
|Section
|Expected Questions
|Duration
|Time/Section
|Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)
|22-24
|2 hours
|40 minutes
|Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)
|20-22
|40 minutes
|Quantitative Ability (QA)
|22-24
|40 minutes
|Total
|66-68
|2 hours
Marking Scheme: +3 for each correct answer, -1 for each incorrect answer (MCQs), no negative marking for non-MCQs.
List of Top Colleges Accepting CAT 2025
CAT scores are accepted by:
- All 21 IIMs
- Top IITs, FMS Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon
- Hundreds of leading B-schools across India
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
When will the CAT 2025 notification be released?
The official CAT 2025 notification will be published on July 27, 2025.
When will CAT 2025 registration begin?
Registrations are expected to start from August 1 or 2, 2025.
What is the eligibility for CAT 2025?
A bachelor’s degree with minimum marks (50% for General/EWS/OBC, 45% for SC/ST/PwD), with provision for final year students to apply.