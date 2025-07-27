CAT 2025 Notification Out Soon @iimcat.ac.in: Registration Date, Eligibility & More

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are all set to release the much-awaited CAT 2025 notification on July 27, 2025.

Aspirants seeking admission to prestigious IIMs and other top B-schools nationwide should stay alert as the official brochure, detailed eligibility, important dates, and guidelines will be available this week on the official portal—iimcat.ac.in.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) remains the gateway for hundreds of MBA and PGDM programs in India, drawing around 3 lakh participants annually.

This year, IIM Kozhikode is convening the CAT, and all events will unfold as per the following tentative schedule:

Event Date CAT Notification Release July 27, 2025 Registration Start August 1 or August 2, 2025 Registration Deadline September 20 or 21, 2025 Admit Card Release November 6 or 20, 2025 CAT 2025 Exam Date November 30, 2025 Answer Key Release December 3, 2025 Result Announcement December 20, 2025

Candidates should regularly check iimcat.ac.in for official updates and instructions related to these dates.

CAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for CAT 2025, an applicant must fulfill these requirements:

Hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution.

Have scored at least 50% aggregate marks for General/EWS/NC-OBC candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

Final year graduation students can also apply, provided they furnish proof of passing by a stipulated date.

Candidates with professional degrees (CA/CS/ICWA) are also eligible.

There is no age limit and no restriction on the number of attempts.

CAT 2025 Application Process

All registrations and applications for CAT 2025 must be completed online via iimcat.ac.in. The process involves:

Registration on the official website with personal details and contact information.

Filling out the detailed application form, including academic qualifications, work experience (if any), and program preferences.

Uploading scanned copies of required documents such as photograph, signature, and category certificates.

Payment of the registration fee (expected to be ₹2,500 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹1,250 for SC/ST/PwD categories).

Choosing preferred exam centers from a vast pan-India list (up to 6 cities).

Applicants are strongly advised to prepare the required documents in the prescribed format before the registration window opens. All communications and admit card download will also be online.

CAT 2025 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CAT 2025 will be a computer-based test conducted across more than 150 cities in India. The examination will span three sessions on November 30, 2025. The structure includes:

Section Expected Questions Duration Time/Section Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) 22-24 2 hours 40 minutes Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 20-22 40 minutes Quantitative Ability (QA) 22-24 40 minutes Total 66-68 2 hours

Marking Scheme: +3 for each correct answer, -1 for each incorrect answer (MCQs), no negative marking for non-MCQs.

List of Top Colleges Accepting CAT 2025

CAT scores are accepted by:

All 21 IIMs

Top IITs, FMS Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon

Hundreds of leading B-schools across India

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)