BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Out, Check Direct Download Link and Steps to Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the Admit Card for the Assistant Engineer (AE) recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the BPSC AE exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall and must be carried along with a valid photo ID.

Exam Schedule and Details

The BPSC AE 2025 written examination will be conducted on July 17, 18, and 19, 2025 across various centers in Bihar. The exam will be held in two shifts each day:

Shift 1: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Shift 2: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Candidates must report to the exam center by 9:00 AM, as entry will close at 10:00 AM. The examination covers Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering disciplines.

Direct Download Link for BPSC AE Admit Card 2025

To download the admit card, candidates should visit the official BPSC portal:

Steps to Download BPSC AE Admit Card 2025

Follow these steps to download your BPSC AE Admit Card:

Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link titled “ BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 ” on the homepage.

” on the homepage. Enter your registration number/roll number and password or date of birth in the login window.

Complete the captcha verification and submit the details.

Your admit card will appear on the screen. Review all the details carefully.

Download and print the admit card for use on the exam day.

Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID (Aadhar, PAN, etc.) to the exam center.

Arrive at the exam centre before the reporting time to avoid late entry.

Follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card and adhere to the exam day guidelines.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)