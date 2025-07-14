AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released at ecet-sche.aptonline.in: Direct Link to Download

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially released the AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling process for lateral entry admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses can now check and download their allotment status from the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

The result determines seat allocation for government and private colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26.

Activity Dates Seat Allotment Result Release July 13, 2025 Self-Reporting (Online) July 14–17, 2025 Reporting at Allotted College July 14–17, 2025 Commencement of Classes July 14, 2025

How to Download AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025

To access your seat allotment result, follow these steps:

Visit the official AP ECET website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click the “AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025” link.

Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and password or date of birth.

Submit the details to view your seat allotment status.

Download and print your allotment order for future reference.

AP ECET 2025 Counselling & Admission Details

The seat allotment is based on candidate preferences, ECET rank, category, and seat availability.

Over 30,000 candidates participated in the 2025 counselling round, making it highly competitive.

The process covers admissions to 51 courses, including Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Information Technology, B.Pharmacy, and more.

