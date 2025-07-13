The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the official notification for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 soon. Law graduates and aspirants eagerly awaiting the AIBE 20 Exam Notification 2025 should closely monitor the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, for the latest updates.

This examination is a mandatory certification for law graduates who wish to practice law in India, making it a crucial milestone in every legal professional’s career.

As per the current updates, the exact date for the AIBE 20 Exam 2025 has not been officially announced. However, industry experts and recent trends indicate that the examination is likely to be held in the second or third week of December 2025.

The notification, along with the detailed schedule, is expected to be published in July 2025. Candidates should be prepared for the application window to open in September 2025, with the last date for registration anticipated in October 2025.

The admit cards will be made available online approximately one week before the exam date.

AIBE 20 Application Form 2025: Registration Process

The application process for AIBE 20 will be conducted exclusively online through the official portal. Eligible candidates must complete their registration within the stipulated timeline to avoid last-minute issues.

It is mandatory to have a valid Bar Council Enrollment Certificate, scanned copies of a recent passport-size photograph, and signature ready for upload during the application process.

The application fee is expected to be ₹3,560 for General/OBC candidates and ₹2,560 for reserved categories. Payment can be made through online modes as specified in the notification.

Step-by-Step Application Process

Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the “ AIBE 20 Registratio n” link.

n” link. Fill in the required details, including personal, educational, and bar council enrollment information.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

AIBE 20 Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2025

The AIBE 20 will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode at various exam centres across India. The duration of the exam is 3 hours and 30 minutes, and it consists of 100 multiple-choice questions covering 19 law subjects.

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. The exam is designed to assess the analytical abilities and understanding of basic legal principles among law graduates.

AIBE 20 Exam Pattern Overview

Particulars Details Mode of Exam Offline (Pen & Paper Based) Duration 3 hours 30 minutes Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total Questions 100 Marking Scheme 1 mark per question Negative Marking No Languages 22 regional languages + English

AIBE 20 Syllabus (Subject-Wise Weightage)

Subject Number of Questions Constitutional Law 10 Indian Penal Code (IPC) 8 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 10 Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) 10 Evidence Act 8 Alternate Dispute Redressal (Arbitration, etc.) 4 Family Law 8 Public Interest Litigation (PIL) 4 Administrative Law 3 Professional Ethics & Misconduct under BCI Rules 4 Company Law 2 Environmental Law 2 Cyber Law 2 Labour and Industrial Laws 4 Law of Tort, Motor Vehicles Act, Consumer Protection Law 5 Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property, Negotiable Inst. 8 Law Related to Taxation 4 Land Acquisition Act 2 Intellectual Property Laws 2

AIBE 20 Eligibility Criteria 2025

To be eligible for AIBE 20, candidates must have completed either a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree from a recognized law university in India. Enrollment with any State Bar Council is mandatory. There is no upper age limit, and there is no restriction on the number of attempts. Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before applying.

Event Date (Tentative) AIBE 20 Notification Release July 2025 Start of Registration September 2025 Last Date to Apply October 2025 Admit Card Release December 2025 (1st week) AIBE 20 Exam Date December 2025 (2nd/3rd week) Provisional Answer Key Release December 2025 (last week) Result Declaration January 2026

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)