AIBE 20 Exam Notification Live Updates: AIBE 20 Date 2025, Application & Other Details @allindiabarexamination.com

Published on: July 13, 2025
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the official notification for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 soon. Law graduates and aspirants eagerly awaiting the AIBE 20 Exam Notification 2025 should closely monitor the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, for the latest updates.

This examination is a mandatory certification for law graduates who wish to practice law in India, making it a crucial milestone in every legal professional’s career.

AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025: Expected Schedule

As per the current updates, the exact date for the AIBE 20 Exam 2025 has not been officially announced. However, industry experts and recent trends indicate that the examination is likely to be held in the second or third week of December 2025.

The notification, along with the detailed schedule, is expected to be published in July 2025. Candidates should be prepared for the application window to open in September 2025, with the last date for registration anticipated in October 2025.

The admit cards will be made available online approximately one week before the exam date.

AIBE 20 Application Form 2025: Registration Process

The application process for AIBE 20 will be conducted exclusively online through the official portal. Eligible candidates must complete their registration within the stipulated timeline to avoid last-minute issues.

It is mandatory to have a valid Bar Council Enrollment Certificate, scanned copies of a recent passport-size photograph, and signature ready for upload during the application process.

The application fee is expected to be ₹3,560 for General/OBC candidates and ₹2,560 for reserved categories. Payment can be made through online modes as specified in the notification.

Step-by-Step Application Process

  • Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on the “AIBE 20 Registration” link.
  • Fill in the required details, including personal, educational, and bar council enrollment information.
  • Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.
  • Pay the application fee online.
  • Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

AIBE 20 Exam Pattern and Syllabus 2025

The AIBE 20 will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode at various exam centres across India. The duration of the exam is 3 hours and 30 minutes, and it consists of 100 multiple-choice questions covering 19 law subjects.

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. The exam is designed to assess the analytical abilities and understanding of basic legal principles among law graduates.

AIBE 20 Exam Pattern Overview

ParticularsDetails
Mode of ExamOffline (Pen & Paper Based)
Duration3 hours 30 minutes
Type of QuestionsMultiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Total Questions100
Marking Scheme1 mark per question
Negative MarkingNo
Languages22 regional languages + English

AIBE 20 Syllabus (Subject-Wise Weightage)

SubjectNumber of Questions
Constitutional Law10
Indian Penal Code (IPC)8
Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)10
Code of Civil Procedure (CPC)10
Evidence Act8
Alternate Dispute Redressal (Arbitration, etc.)4
Family Law8
Public Interest Litigation (PIL)4
Administrative Law3
Professional Ethics & Misconduct under BCI Rules4
Company Law2
Environmental Law2
Cyber Law2
Labour and Industrial Laws4
Law of Tort, Motor Vehicles Act, Consumer Protection Law5
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property, Negotiable Inst.8
Law Related to Taxation4
Land Acquisition Act2
Intellectual Property Laws2

AIBE 20 Eligibility Criteria 2025

To be eligible for AIBE 20, candidates must have completed either a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree from a recognized law university in India. Enrollment with any State Bar Council is mandatory. There is no upper age limit, and there is no restriction on the number of attempts. Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before applying.

Important Dates: AIBE 20 Exam 2025

EventDate (Tentative)
AIBE 20 Notification ReleaseJuly 2025
Start of RegistrationSeptember 2025
Last Date to ApplyOctober 2025
Admit Card ReleaseDecember 2025 (1st week)
AIBE 20 Exam DateDecember 2025 (2nd/3rd week)
Provisional Answer Key ReleaseDecember 2025 (last week)
Result DeclarationJanuary 2026

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When will the AIBE 20 Exam 2025 be conducted?

The exam is expected to be held in December 2025, with the exact date to be confirmed in the official notification.

Who is eligible to apply for AIBE 20?

Candidates who have completed a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree from a recognized university and are enrolled with any State Bar Council in India are eligible.

